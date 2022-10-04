Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022
Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
indiacurrents.com
Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse
The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
New push to discourage homeless encampments across San Diego
San Diego Police were in the East Village Tuesday asking the unsheltered to take down their tents during the day
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California faces highest gas price gap compared to rest of the country
SAN DIEGO — Gas prices in California are the highest the nation. The price difference between California and the rest of the country is now $2.60 per gallon; the highest price gap ever according to Jay Young, an oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating. "Why are...
San Diego County Has New Top Crop as Agricultural Value Reaches $1.75 Billion
For the first time in 12 years, San Diego County has a new top crop, while agricultural value exceeded $1.75 billion, according to the county’s Crop Report released Wednesday. The report, which covers the 2021 growing season, showed that crop and commodity values fell for the first time from...
borregosun.com
Bankruptcy Facts, Contacts, Important Dates
To file credit claims, file legal representation, follow all motions, pleadings and other documents use the free access site of https://www.kccllc.net/BorregoHealth. Information may also be obtained for a fee at https://pacer.uscourts.gov, or the court’s website. Contact may also be made to the proposed Counsel to the Debtor, whose contact...
San Diego Business Journal
Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022
Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
Democrat Says Chula Vista Mayor Hopeful McCann Broke Campaign Finance Laws in Campa-Najjar Probe
Chula Vista mayoral candidate John McCann broke city and state campaign finance laws after hiring a private investigator to monitor his rival, according to a complaint filed Monday. Jose F. Cerda, a former president of the Chula Vista Democratic Club, makes several allegations in a “sworn complaint” to the City...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income families
If you’re a San Diego resident, it will come as no surprise that the area’s high cost of living is putting a financial strain on many families. Median rent for a modest two-bedroom apartment in San Diego has climbed to $3,420 a month, up 26 percent over the past year. And according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 11.8 percent of San Diegans live in poverty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Residents concerned about string of fires set at home on K Street
A man appeared in court Wednesday for a string of fires at one home in the San Diego community of Stockton, but neighbors don't think his arrest will be the end of it.
Crackdown on San Diego homeless camps: crews clean up sidewalks
San Diego police officers and city crews Tuesday cleaned up East Village sidewalks, asking the homeless population to move their belongings.
First Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Katya Echazarreta, who recently made history as the first Mexican-born American woman ever to fly to space is from San Diego. It was a lifelong dream she was able to accomplish at only 26 years old. Katya told CBS 8 about the impact of...
Second San Diego County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis
North County transit rider tests positive for tuberculosis; County officials confirm two, unrelated cases of active TB among transit riders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
kusi.com
Special Report: New domestic violence law passed to combat increased from pandemic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 12 million Americans are affected by domestic violence every year. During the pandemic, cases increased by 25-33% around the globe. Now, a new law is hoping to curb that trend.
Tijuana officials ask CBP to do something about long border waits
When the San Ysidro Port of Entry was remodeled in 2019, one of the promised benefits were faster crossing times, something that has not materialized as people continue to wait for hours especially during morning northbound commutes.
Lawsuit: Encinitas Mayor and State Senate Candidate refuses to apoplogize for blocking critics on Facebook
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas Mayor and State Senate candidate Catherine Blakespear faces yet another lawsuit for blocking members of the public from her on Facebook and other social media platforms. The lawsuit, filed by five members of the public which include a city council candidate, an ex-firefighter, and County...
Comments / 0