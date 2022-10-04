ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

localocnews.com

OCSD arrests two suspects in burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022

Two men were arrested October 5 in connection with multiple burglaries committed across Southern California since January 2022. The two, along with two additional suspects already in custody on related charges, are suspected of committing residential burglaries in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Riverside counties and were arrested today by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
indiacurrents.com

Claims Of Coercive Control Lost In The California Courthouse

The San Diego County Superior Court judge listened to an impassioned plea from a lawyer seeking a restraining order to protect her client, Kimberly Abutin, who feared for her physical safety. Kimberly’s husband, Albert Abutin, “had a hair-trigger temper, would slam doors,” and often hurled sexist insults at his wife,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
borregosun.com

Bankruptcy Facts, Contacts, Important Dates

To file credit claims, file legal representation, follow all motions, pleadings and other documents use the free access site of https://www.kccllc.net/BorregoHealth. Information may also be obtained for a fee at https://pacer.uscourts.gov, or the court’s website. Contact may also be made to the proposed Counsel to the Debtor, whose contact...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Chula Vista Boasts Largest Apartment Project to Open in 2022

Ryan Companies has officially opened what it bills as the largest apartment project completed in San Diego County for 2022. The $115 million Avalyn apartments in the Millenia master planned community in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista has 480 apartments in eight buildings – four four-story buildings and four three-story buildings.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County

Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

