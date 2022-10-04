ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR: Still Time To Collect Fuelwood Before Permits Expire

Planning on spending the cold-weather season around a cozy, crackling campfire or gazing at glowing coals through the windowpane of a woodstove?. Gather dead and downed wood from designated state forest areas, primarily in the northern two-thirds of Michigan, with a $20 fuelwood permit. Permits are valid for a maximum of 90 days and all expire Dec. 31. Purchase permits online through DNR eLicense or in person at select office locations.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled

The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
thecentersquare.com

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
HometownLife.com

Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
