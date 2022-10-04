ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Forest Hills, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Brighton, TN
Sevierville, TN
Sports
wvlt.tv

Lane Kiffin wonders ‘what if?’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
OXFORD, MS
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Heath
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Forest Hill#Sevierville Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
GATLINBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy