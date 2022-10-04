Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Things to do for free in East Tennessee this weekend
Free things to do this weekend in Knoxville and East Tennessee.
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
wvlt.tv
Lane Kiffin wonders ‘what if?’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Who knew years ago, as chaos was taking place on the UT campus, that the man at the root of the issue would be second-guessing that decision. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Thursday he might not have left Tennessee to take the USC job given the ability to go back in time.
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
wvlt.tv
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
newstalk987.com
The Sevier County Commissioner is celebrating a record year in the county.
The Sevier County Commissioner is celebrating a record year in the county. The commissioner, Mark Ezell, said more than $3.4 billion dollars was spent in Sevier County in 2021, leading the state in economic recovery after the pandemic. Ezell said we are here celebrating Tennessee’s resiliency and how well Sevier...
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
Truck chase from West TN into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest
A suspect reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville.
WATE
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
