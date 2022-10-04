Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-Texas Pregame Injury Report: Billy Bowman, Dillon Gabriel
DALLAS — As expected, Oklahoma will be without sophomore safety Billy Bowman on Saturday for the Red River Rivalry. According to AllSooners multimedia director Josh Callaway, who’s on the field for pregame warmups, Bowman will miss the Texas game after suffering an injury in the first quarter last ...
Urban Meyer thinks Ohio State football has easiest path to College Football Playoff
Which college football team has the easiest path to the College Football Playoff in 2022? Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer is going with his former team. "To me, it's all about the pathway," Meyer said on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." "You look and they're at least a seven-point favorite in every game, some (a) two-to-three touchdown favorite, and they have the Wolverines at home in 'The Game' ...
Vols wideout Cedric Tillman out vs. LSU with ankle injury
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play for the Vols in Saturday's game against No. 25 LSU, according to multiple reports. Tillman is recovering from a high ankle sprain for which he underwent minor surgery on Sept. 20 to install a device to stabilize the ankle and help further its ...
