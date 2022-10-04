Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois
Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure" in 2020?. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Carroll County's grandest mansion, the six-story, 63-room hilltop home of Mr. & Mrs. Alan St. George is filled with over three decades of their Love and Art. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
Día de Los Muertos At The Figge Art Museum This Month
Free family fun is always a great thing! Free spooky family fun is the best thing. On Sunday, October 16th celebrate Día de Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, at the Figge Art Museum for FREE!. This is a great event to not only learn about Día de Los...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Concert Tickets, Enjoy Cheap Drinks & More In Bettendorf
It's time for another B100 Happy Hour! We want you to join us at Oak Grove Tavern - 4371 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Thomas Rhett, Bert Kreischer, The Pork Tornadoes & Been There Done That, The Shock House, and more all during B100 Happy Hour TONIGHT!
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
VOTE: 2022 Tailgate Tour Week 8
It's week 8 and the second-to-last week of the Quad Cities high school football season! This week we are heading out with the 2022 B100 Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game this Friday night! But we need your help deciding where we go. Every week during...
Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite
The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockridge vs. Sherrard Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Rockridge vs. Sherrard game in Sherrard! It's week 7 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. Welcome to the...
LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community
Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do
Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
This Davenport Car Dealership Just Suddenly Closed & Confused Customers
A Davenport car dealership decided to close its doors without any warning. According to the Quad-City Times, Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat (which is off of I-80) has closed and the dealership didn't offer any reason as to why. Customer Joe Knox told the Quad-City Times yesterday:. I had a service...
Parks and Streets to Police and Fire Service…How’s Davenport Doing?
According to DavenportIowa.com, in 2020, "citizens expressed their desire to see the City prioritize street improvements, neighborhoods, police services, and efforts to attract and retain businesses. Now it's time to let them know how you think they've done. Two years after that survey, they are looking for input. There is...
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0