Bettendorf, IA

Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?

It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween

October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
DEWITT, IA
B100

Win Concert Tickets, Enjoy Cheap Drinks & More In Bettendorf

It's time for another B100 Happy Hour! We want you to join us at Oak Grove Tavern - 4371 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722 for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the Thomas Rhett, Bert Kreischer, The Pork Tornadoes & Been There Done That, The Shock House, and more all during B100 Happy Hour TONIGHT!
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

VOTE: 2022 Tailgate Tour Week 8

It's week 8 and the second-to-last week of the Quad Cities high school football season! This week we are heading out with the 2022 B100 Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game this Friday night! But we need your help deciding where we go. Every week during...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport’s Final Movies On The Mississippi To Show A Halloween Favorite

The City of Davenport has put on a great 2022 Movies on the Mississippi series. We've been able to watch great family films outside in LeClaire Park all summer and into the fall. This Friday will be the final film of this year's series and with Halloween getting close, Friday's featured film is a Disney classic that just recently came out with a sequel.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Rockridge vs. Sherrard Tailgate Tour Win $200

Welcome to the Rockridge vs. Sherrard game in Sherrard! It's week 7 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. Welcome to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

LoPiez Serves The Pizza and The Quad Cities Community

Last week, a feature from Oh Sweet by Tiphanie sent us in the direction LoPiez for our next stop. Like any business, there are challenges, but these guys have overcome some serious adversity in the three years they have been open. For starters, their original opening date had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

October Is Adopt A Dog Month In The QC So Take Them Home Before I Do

Few things can make you happier than the kisses or snuggles of a pet and if you can bring one (or another one) into your home, now is the month to do it. I'm a big fan of adopting pets. My 11-year-old dog and both of my 1-year-old cats came from shelters. However, to my great chagrin, I cannot adopt every animal in Scott or Rock Island Counties because my landlady would not approve of that.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership

The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Parks and Streets to Police and Fire Service…How’s Davenport Doing?

According to DavenportIowa.com, in 2020, "citizens expressed their desire to see the City prioritize street improvements, neighborhoods, police services, and efforts to attract and retain businesses. Now it's time to let them know how you think they've done. Two years after that survey, they are looking for input. There is...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

