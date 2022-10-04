Read full article on original website
Wear yellow, Iowa colors to honor young cancer patient
Charly Erpelding’s long fight with cancer is coming to an end. In a Facebook post from her family, they revealed that after a routine CT scan for the clinical trial in St. Louis, they learned that the chemo and experimental drug 18-year-old Charly was taking was not working. Her cancer has progressed significantly in a […]
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: Neighbor witnesses water heater lifted from abandoned house
At 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a cart valued at $200 was reported stolen from a pumpkin stand in the 500 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. The theft occurred at some point overnight. At 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a wallet and $300 cash was reported stolen from a...
TikTok of Someone Stealing Animal from Illinois Zoo is Totally Fake
TikTok is an interesting phenominon. It started off as an app where kids would film themselves dancing or lipsyncing to their favorite song. It's morphed into a place where I watch clips of my favorite comedians, find new bands, and get DIY home improvement tips, albeit for projects I'll never attempt.
Two Fun-Filled Halloween Parades In One Weekend On The Iowa Side of the Quad Cities
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30 as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Davenport City-wide Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to...
Albia Newspapers
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after a bronze cast art piece was stolen out of a storage unit in May. Several units at U-Store-It at 4700 44th Street Moline, were burglarized on May 6, according to police. One of the items reported stolen is a unique bronze cast art piece.
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
nrgmediadixon.com
Whiteside County Sheriff and IDNR Advises What to Do if You Come Across Mountain Lion Reportedly Roaming Around Whiteside County
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools to be kept inside the buildings.
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
Davenport woman dies after losing control of car in rural Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A Davenport woman is dead after she lost control of her car after hitting an embankment near Walcott Wednesday morning, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday at approximately 5:07 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Maysville Road...
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Columbus Junction to celebrate 100th anniversary of famous Lover’s Leap Swinging Bridge
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) -Every year right around Columbus Day in October, Columbus Junction has a city-wide celebration. This year, it’s been expanded to two big days of fun to include a special centennial. Bev Nielsen talks about rich history of the structure as well as this year’s tradition...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
Eastern Iowa Couple Awarded Millions After The Death of Their Son
The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a couple from Eastern Iowa $4 million after their nearly two-year-old son died from an undiagnosed strep infection in 2018, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The State Board of Appeals approved the $3.99 million settlement with Scott and Melissa Keating of...
ourquadcities.com
Husband sentenced to 50 years for shooting wife
A 36-year-old Eldridge man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his wife to death last year. Shane Bostrom appeared Thursday in Scott County Court. Bostrom, whose 28-year-old wife Jessica Bostrom died in 2021, must also pay $150,000 restitution to his wife’s estate. He will serve 70 percent of his sentence before being eligible for work release or parole. Bostrom will receive credit for time already served.
