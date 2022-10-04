ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

A look at the Missouri Crop Report

CARROLLTON, Mo. - Despite a harsh season this year, Missouri crops are progressing well, but declining soil moisture levels, combined with no reported rainfall in the state last week, continued to hinder crop conditions. Here’s a look at data from the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress Report. According to...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Carolina couple in injured by semi collision in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. -- A couple from South Carolina were hospitalized after a collision between two tractor trailer in Livingston County Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicated that a semi entering westbound 36 Highway, three miles East of Chillicothe, stalled and stopped blocking both westbound lanes. A semi driven by Jeffrey Taylor, 56, of Myrtle Beach, struck the trailer of the stalled unit. Taylor and his passenger, Corinna Taylor, 52, were treated for moderate injuries at Hedrick Medical Center.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
City
Boca Grande, FL
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Orlando, FL
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Missouri Government
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
KMZU

Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
MARSHALL, MO
KMZU

George Virgil Redding, Jr.

George Virgil Redding, Jr., 85, of Keytesville, MO, died, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO. Virgil was born March 19, 1937 in Keytesville, MO the son of George Virgil and Lilllian (McAllister) Redding, Sr. Virgil served in the U.S. Airforce. He farmed, and loved working on...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Incident Support Team#Dsar
KMZU

Pettis County Commission meets Friday

SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates the commission to begin in closed session with discussions regarding land acquisitions. At 10:30 a.m. the commission is to review engineering contracts for bridges. The meeting scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commission...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy