Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
A look at the Missouri Crop Report
CARROLLTON, Mo. - Despite a harsh season this year, Missouri crops are progressing well, but declining soil moisture levels, combined with no reported rainfall in the state last week, continued to hinder crop conditions. Here’s a look at data from the USDA’s Missouri Crop Progress Report. According to...
KMZU
Carolina couple in injured by semi collision in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. -- A couple from South Carolina were hospitalized after a collision between two tractor trailer in Livingston County Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicated that a semi entering westbound 36 Highway, three miles East of Chillicothe, stalled and stopped blocking both westbound lanes. A semi driven by Jeffrey Taylor, 56, of Myrtle Beach, struck the trailer of the stalled unit. Taylor and his passenger, Corinna Taylor, 52, were treated for moderate injuries at Hedrick Medical Center.
KMZU
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
KMZU
Shooting incident on Fort Leonard Wood leaves one injured, one detained
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – Emergency services respond to a shooting on Fort Leonard Wood, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office. According to the report, the incident occurred at approximately 11:07 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, on Fort Leonard Wood....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
KMZU
With a stroke of his pen, Parson approves income tax cut for Missourians, starting in January
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson put his signature on an election-year income tax cut Wednesday, heralding the phased-in reduction as a “fiscally conservative” move that will put money back in taxpayers’ pockets. Under a plan worked out by lawmakers in a monthlong special session, the...
KMZU
George Virgil Redding, Jr.
George Virgil Redding, Jr., 85, of Keytesville, MO, died, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO. Virgil was born March 19, 1937 in Keytesville, MO the son of George Virgil and Lilllian (McAllister) Redding, Sr. Virgil served in the U.S. Airforce. He farmed, and loved working on...
KMZU
Sedalia woman incarcerated, drug allegations
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic violation led to incarceration on drug allegations in Pettis County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:37 p.m. 28-year-old Natasha R. Hicks, of Sedalia, is suspected of felony possession of prescription pills and marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with lesser traffic violations. She was originally stopped for failing to register a vehicle and no seat belt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Pettis County Commission meets Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Friday, October 7. The agenda indicates the commission to begin in closed session with discussions regarding land acquisitions. At 10:30 a.m. the commission is to review engineering contracts for bridges. The meeting scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commission...
KMZU
Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
Comments / 0