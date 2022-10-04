Read full article on original website
Related
nashville.gov
Mayor John Cooper Statement on $50 Million Homelessness Plan Approved
The following is a statement from Mayor John Cooper following Metro Council’s approval of his $50 million “Housing First” plan to address homelessness in Nashville:. “I am grateful to Council for overwhelmingly approving my $50 million plan to get our most vulnerable off the streets and into the stable housing. Homelessness is a decades-old challenge for Nashville, and I believe the size, scope and sophistication of this plan meets the magnitude of the problem.
nashville.gov
Public Notice of Metro Construction Projects Within Davidson County
The following is a list of active or recently active Metro construction projects within Davidson County over one (1) acre in total size for September 2022. This report was generated on October 4, 2022 from the TDEC Water Quality Water Resources Data Map Viewers website.
nashville.gov
Violent Crimes Working to Identify September 28 Shooting Suspect
Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify the suspect involved in a shooting at the Z-Mart, 2610 Clarksville Pike, just before 1 p.m. on September 28. The young man entered the store with a handgun visible in his waistband. He was involved in a fight with a 16-year-old patron inside prior to shooting him.
nashville.gov
Three Teens Arrested in Connection with Shooting Incidents; Seven Guns Seized
TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives Monday arrested Marqueze Summers, 18, for his suspected involvement in at least two shooting incidents. Arrested with him were two juvenile friends, ages 17 and 16, who are also charged with gun offenses. Recovered from the S. 5th Street home where they were located were seven guns, multiple rounds of ammunition, a digital scale, and 39 grams of marijuana.
Comments / 0