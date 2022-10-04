The following is a statement from Mayor John Cooper following Metro Council’s approval of his $50 million “Housing First” plan to address homelessness in Nashville:. “I am grateful to Council for overwhelmingly approving my $50 million plan to get our most vulnerable off the streets and into the stable housing. Homelessness is a decades-old challenge for Nashville, and I believe the size, scope and sophistication of this plan meets the magnitude of the problem.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO