Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
Police investigating after security guard shot, wounded in Greenwood
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood that left a 50-year-old man in critical condition on Friday. Just before 6 p.m., multiple witnesses called 911 to report that a security guard had been shot in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street. Upon arriving...
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
Chronicle
Father of Missing Oakville Girl Found to Be in Compliance With Court Order
After multiple attempts to provide an evaluation and treatment plan, Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared in person at the Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a review hearing for re-arraignment. He was found to be in compliance with his court order although he will continue to be monitored.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
whitecenternow.com
Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?
(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
Chronicle
Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport
A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022
On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
Police searching for car of interest in connection with rideshare driver’s murder
SEATTLE — Seattle police released information on Wednesday about a car of interest in connection with a rideshare driver who was fatally shot in the Denny Triangle neighborhood in mid-September. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a blue 2012-2014 Toyota Prius C that was seen in the area when 48-year-old...
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
Man arrested in connection to human remains found near University of Washington in June
The Seattle Police Department announced Thursday that a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the case of human remains that were found in a greenbelt near the University of Washington in June. The remains were found June 20. The King County Medical Examiner determined that the 56-year-old woman’s...
Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Charles W. Becker of King County was charged with murder and sexually violating human remains on Friday. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking...
