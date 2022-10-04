ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orchard, WA

KING 5

Police responding to reported shootout at Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are responding to a reported shootout between two groups of people near the Tacoma Mall just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tacoma Police said Saturday evening. Two groups of people exchanged gunfire and then fled the scene, Tacoma Police say. Police said no injuries have been...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

5,000 fentanyl pills discovered, suspect arrested in Auburn

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Friday, October 7. Earlier this week, Auburn detectives established probable cause to search a residence in South Auburn after a lengthy investigation. A search warrant was served at the residence, and detectives found...
AUBURN, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee

An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Father of Missing Oakville Girl Found to Be in Compliance With Court Order

After multiple attempts to provide an evaluation and treatment plan, Andrew Carlson, a prime suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old biological daughter Oakley Carlson, appeared in person at the Grays Harbor Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a review hearing for re-arraignment. He was found to be in compliance with his court order although he will continue to be monitored.
OAKVILLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
whitecenternow.com

Can you help KCSO solve a mystery along Highway 509 near White Center?

(Also published on partner site West Seattle Blog) A investigation that lasted for hours today along southbound Highway 509 near White Center, just north of Glendale Way South/5th Avenue South, has detectives asking for help. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death and looking for the public’s help:
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Jail Inmate Escapes During Transport

A Centralia man who was convicted on burglary and theft charges in late August escaped the custody of the Lewis County Jail and fled into the woods Wednesday morning before he was recaptured. Grant Olson, 30, was being transported to an American Behavioral Health Services van at about 9:30 a.m....
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA

