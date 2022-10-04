Read full article on original website
Related
Expect more habitat, fewer pheasants around North Dakota this year
The season officially opens statewide on Saturday. Game and Fish leaders say this year, it's the Williston and Watford City area that's shaping up to have the most success.
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The 2022 Pheasant Hunting season looks much different from last year.
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….
I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxnet.com
What to do if your sprinklers aren’t prepared for a deep freeze
(KXNET) — With a deep freeze looming over North Dakota, you may be wondering what this could do to your sprinkler systems if they’re not cleared out for the winter yet. While one brief cold snap may not be enough to damage your sprinklers, it’s a good idea to take precautions since water inside the lines can expand when frozen.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
tsln.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects officers and directors at 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Dakota hunters: Be careful near waters with blue-green algae
There are no known antidotes for cyanotoxins.
KFYR-TV
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Doctor's Orders - Cast A Line North Dakota!
Bismarck’s NoodleZip reopens despite staffing shortage
Like many restaurant owners, Lee says he just can't convince workers to come back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
Bismarck/Mandan Has A Store With A MAGAnificent Selection
Don't just drive by...stop by and say hi. I'm a naturally curious person, but I need to train my brain to follow my curiosity more often. It seems that when I do, I'm bound to learn quite a bit and meet some really friendly folks. Well, this week I did just that. I was running an errand that took me down 1st Street in Northeast Mandan when I spotted this shop in what's a mostly residential area.
KEVN
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
Numerous sightings of the clown have area residents on edge.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
North Dakota insurance commissioner cautions parents on school bus safety
Godfread says most families have auto policies that include a minimum of $30,000 of no-fault coverage. But he says any changes to a policy can be done relatively quickly.
kfgo.com
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
kfgo.com
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
Comments / 0