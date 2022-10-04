ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

96.5 The Walleye

Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota

The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
TRAVEL
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck And Mandan Needs This To Happen….

I'm still hoping that one day soon you can puff on a stogie indoors. Not too long ago there was a slight chance that Bismarck/Mandan would get the green light for it to be legal to smoke a cigar inside a nice cozy lounge. But it failed. My hope was for North Dakotans to have the freedom to go be able to do that. I am still curious how many North Dakotans would accept the idea of having a cigar lounge. I also know just how many arguments there are against it - defending their rights for clean air.
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
kxnet.com

What to do if your sprinklers aren’t prepared for a deep freeze

(KXNET) — With a deep freeze looming over North Dakota, you may be wondering what this could do to your sprinkler systems if they’re not cleared out for the winter yet. While one brief cold snap may not be enough to damage your sprinklers, it’s a good idea to take precautions since water inside the lines can expand when frozen.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck, North Dakota, Let’s Do The Time Warp Again!!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history!. I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. Based on a 1973 stage musical, the film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975. It was an immediate and abysmal failure. Maybe because it takes place in the house of Dr. Frank N. Furter (spoiler alert ahead!)
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KFYR-TV

Noodlezip reopens with new service style

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck/Mandan Has A Store With A MAGAnificent Selection

Don't just drive by...stop by and say hi. I'm a naturally curious person, but I need to train my brain to follow my curiosity more often. It seems that when I do, I'm bound to learn quite a bit and meet some really friendly folks. Well, this week I did just that. I was running an errand that took me down 1st Street in Northeast Mandan when I spotted this shop in what's a mostly residential area.
MANDAN, ND
KEVN

South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE

