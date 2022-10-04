Read full article on original website
Not Guilty Plea From Minnesota Woman Charged With Murdering Son
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Twin Cities woman accused of the shotgun slaying of her young son today entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. 28-year-old Julissa Thaler was recently deemed to be competent to stand trial on the charge. After ruling today that there is probable cause to proceed with the case, a Hennepin County judge scheduled her trial to begin in late January of next year.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Spike in ODs in Minneapolis leaves 3 dead, dozens hospitalized
A staggering 55 drug overdoses were recorded in Minneapolis during first week of October, prompting city and state officials to heighten awareness surrounding the risks of opioids. The City of Minneapolis on Friday said city personnel responded to multiple overdose calls Thursday and three people died in separate incidents. Emergency...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Charges: Houston men robbed Edina bank of $110,000
Two men from Texas have been charged with holding up an ATM technician at an Edina bank, and taking off with more than $110,000 in cash. Charges state Christopher Harris, 30, and Rajoun Johnson, 29 — both from Houston — have been charged with simple robbery in the incident that happened at the U.S. Bank in the 50th and France retail district on Friday.
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
Group arrested after police find guns in cars outside Coon Rapids High School football game
Group arrested after police find guns in cars outside Coon Rapids High School football game on Thursday night. Two men and two teenagers remain in custody.
Teenage boy on bike seriously injured in crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A teenager was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed into a car at an intersection just south of Lake Harriet.According to Minneapolis police, the crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street West and Knox Avenue South around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he was riding his bike when he struck the car. The teenager was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with potentially life-threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and there is no indication of impairment.
Crews respond to multiple garage fires in south Minneapolis Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to multiple burning garages within a few miles of each other Thursday morning.The first incident happened around 5:50 a.m. on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South. Firefighters found a small fire on the outside of the garage and extinguished it before it spread.About 3 miles away and 15 minutes later, crews found a small fire inside a garage on the 3600 block of Bryant Avenue South. That fire was also extinguished with no injuries.Around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported a garbage can fire had spread to a garage on the 4500 block of Snelling Avenue. That's about 5 miles from the previous fire. Crews put out that fire.The last reported fire occurred around 7:10 a.m., just down the block on Snelling. That garage was fully engulfed, but crews managed to extinguish it.All of the fires are being investigated, and the fire department called in police to assist due to the close proximity of the fires in both time and distance.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
