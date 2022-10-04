AREA15 loves locals! Industry Mondays are THE days to take in all the magic that lives within the walls of AREA15! Feel the beats from our favorite local DJs on the decks underneath the glittering glow of Oddwood Bar. Locals receive a 25 percent discount on select activations, experiences, libations & food inside AREA15 when you present your local ID starting at 8 p.m. Discounts during Industry Night apply to “Wink World: Portals into the Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, Five Iron Golf, Liftoff and Dueling Axes, as well as food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood & Liftoff Bar. Visit www.AREA15.com/events for more information.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO