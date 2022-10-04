Read full article on original website
Supreme Court begins new term after Roe v Wade’s collapse. Voting rights and climate protections could be next
US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was formally introduced last week as the high court’s newest justice, the first Black woman and first former public defender confirmed to the nine-member panel.Her appointment, confirmation and inauguration were lauded by civil rights advocates and pro-democracy groups.But the Supreme Court returns this fall in the the turbulent aftermath of its previous term, concluding with a streak of controversial rulings from the conservative-majority court, derided by the White House for its “extremist” blows to the climate crisis, abortion rights, protections against gun violence, and the increasingly fragile firefall between church and state.At...
Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday amid a firestorm spurred by reports the Republican Senate candidate allegedly paid the mother of one of his children to have an abortion. Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will be joined by Sen....
