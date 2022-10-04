Read full article on original website
Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 5
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to determine if the balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. There is currently light […]
KRQE News 13
‘Lift Your Spirits’ cocktail festival at the Balloon Museum
Lift Your Spirits week is here. They will be having events throughout the week leading up to their festival at the Balloon Museum Friday, October 7. Lift Your Spirits was created to promote local distilleries all around New Mexico, not just in Albuquerque. For nearly a decade, the New Mexico distillers guild was created to promote the art or artisanal distilled spirits production in the state.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta rained out again
Morning rain made NM 528 wet and slick Wednesday morning. (Garrison Wells/Observer) A red flag was raised at Balloon Fiesta Park Wednesday because of rain in and around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Announcers on the field said wind conditions were favorable, but that rain and a low cloud ceiling prevented...
Balloon Fiesta 50th anniversary creates souvenir frenzy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta collectibles like pins and posters are popular every year, but the excitement is ramped up even more for anything commemorating the 50th anniversary. “This year, we really wanted to bring a lot of different stuff, so we wanted to do a big celebration with the 50th, obviously,” said Balloon Fiesta […]
everythinglubbock.com
New special shape balloons to keep an eye out for at 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special shape balloons are some of the biggest stars of the Balloon Fiesta. This year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 118 special shape balloons with 19 new balloons from all over the world. “We’re so excited to welcome back our international guests...
WBUR
On a moonlit balloon ride 1,000 feet above Albuquerque, 'It's just so peaceful'
For the full story, click here. We revisit Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd's moonlit ride with the Dawn Patrol during Albuquerque's annual Balloon Fiesta from last October. 1,000 feet above the city, pilot Matthew Grote explains the wonders of hot air ballooning.
KOAT 7
Recreational marijuana sales up during Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta often draws in tens of thousands of crowds, but this year, balloons aren't the only thing visitors are interested in. Staff members at the R. Greenleaf store near Cottonwood Mall say they're seeing a spike in recreational marijuana sales, from vapes...
KRQE News 13
Well-known shipping container food hall planned for Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A dirt lot near Unser and Westside in Rio Rancho won’t be vacant for much longer. The space will be transformed into a large food and drink hall. “It’s just going to be a really fun building. As you can see from the location, our views from the patios are going to be phenomenal,” developer Roy Solomon said.
Balloon pilots from around the world descend on 50th Balloon Fiesta
Normally there are around 15 different nations represented at Balloon Fiesta. However, this year there will be balloons from 22 countries and more than 80 international pilots.
rrobserver.com
Engagement: Sena and Anderso
Sophia Elizabeth Sena and Ryan Shane Anderson, both of Rio Rancho, are engaged to be married. The prospective bride is the daughter of Alfred and Rhonda Sena of Rio Rancho. She graduated from Rio Rancho High School in 2016, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of New Mexico in 2019 and obtained a Master of Arts in Communications from Eastern New Mexico University in 2021. She is employed by HP Inc.
Registration for this year’s Toys for Tots now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque. DATE TIME LOCATION […]
losalamosreporter.com
Wednesday Afternoon On Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail
This photo taken on Santa Fe’s Aspen Vista Trail makes you want to leave work and go lie down in the forest! Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instragram@TerranceHaanenImages.
losalamosreporter.com
Huge $1 Books Sale This Week At Los Alamos Home
If you like to browse and buy at book sales, you may want to stop by 1377 41st Street in Los Alamos this week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. They have science fiction, mystery, history, fiction, obscure math text books, cookbooks and more. Hilary Clay, who is hosting the sale says it’s impossible for her to overstate how many books are in the house. The books need to go and are priced a $1 each or less. Courtesy photo.
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
santafe.com
Rustica – Fresh and Friendly Italian | Heating It Up
One recent evening at Rustica, four of us had so much fun hanging at the congenial bar that we almost forgot that we were there for dinner. The place is like that, really comfortable and relaxed, while doing elevated food, Italian in style. Rustica is owned by Josh Baum and...
APD: SWAT activated for armed, barricaded individual in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it has activated SWAT for a barricaded person on Betts St near Constitution. Details are limited but police say the person is armed. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves. It also comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Sawing, drilling, and fixing wasn’t part of Tuesday’s plan, for owner of Mike’s Mighty Meats, Michael Mondragon. “My buddy Phil…came out to help me out. We found […]
Albuquerque gun shops see more first-time gun buyers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More and more people are buying guns, many for the very first time. “It’s a big increase. We’re seeing about 50-60% of the people coming in are new faces,” Arnold Gallegos, the owner of ABQ Guns, said. The shop, near Coors and Montano, said they had never seen anything like it. Gallegos says […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
losalamosreporter.com
Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Sell Bags Of Their Signature Meats Frozen And Sliced During Special Thursday Evening Sale
Many Los Alamos diners and LANL commuters have expressed their sadness and concern about the temporary closure of Bob’s Bodacious BBQ due to the unavailability of staff. Lyle and and Gayle Cunningham, who also own Papa Murphy’s Pizza, put the popular restaurant on reduced hours and began serving lunch only in mid-September.
Comments / 2