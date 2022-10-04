If you like to browse and buy at book sales, you may want to stop by 1377 41st Street in Los Alamos this week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. They have science fiction, mystery, history, fiction, obscure math text books, cookbooks and more. Hilary Clay, who is hosting the sale says it’s impossible for her to overstate how many books are in the house. The books need to go and are priced a $1 each or less. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO