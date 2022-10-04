Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
TAKAKO WAKITA PRESENTS FALL KIMONO SHOWING AT UNIVERSITY CLUB
The historic University Club was the perfect venue selected by Takako Wakita to present her beautiful and historic Kimono fashion show featuring many of her own family kimonos and those she has collected through the years. Each Kimono was modeled before every guest to see and came complete with an educational story shared by director Wakita that included background information on traditional and appropriate uses for each Kimono, many of which were described by guests as the most beautiful they had ever seen.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Stearns Wharf 150th Celebration This Saturday
To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 am to 7:15pm. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of an industry, and the community’s plank park, will be honored by cannon battles with a tall ship, an Opera performance, live music by Tequila Mockingbird and they Double Wide Kings, Santa Barbara’s Yacht Club Parade of Fleet, Clam Chowder tastings by all the restaurants, a little history, fireworks, and a lot of fun.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Los Olivos Prescribed Burn Planned for October 10-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to conduct a prescribed burn for strategic wildland fuel reduction purposes between Midland School and 4335 Tim’s Rd., near Los Olivos, as early as mid-October (10/10 - 10/15). Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Receives $1.7M Grant for Ellwood Mesa
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce it is receiving a $1.7 million grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa and surrounding neighborhoods. The Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire. The work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire 50% Contained in Los Padres Forest
The Howard Fire is holding at 85 acres and 50% containment as of Sunday morning. Air tankers and water-dropping helicopters will be back in the air to slow any spread. Threats remain to recreational sites and critical watersheds, according to the Los Padres National Forest. By the edhat staff. October...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Howard Fire Smoke Seen in South County
A brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Ojai created a plume of smoke seen from parts of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Ventura on Saturday. It's located in Rose Valley on forest land east of Highway 33 and Rose Valley Road, approximately a mile from the Bear Creek campground.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fatal Traffic Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 in Santa Ynez Valley
One person has died in a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection near Meadowvale Road and discovered three vehicles involved in a collision. Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports a male in the first...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vote by Mail Ballots Mailed to Registered Voters
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters announced today that official Vote-by-Mail ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters of Santa Barbara County by October 10. Registered voters are asked to check their mailboxes for their ballot and related voter information guides which should be received within the next 5-10 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspected Homicide in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an unknown type of emergency. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim. The suspect, who...
Comments / 0