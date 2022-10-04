ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why the Hastings family is suing the state

By Jessica Christian/The Examiner, Molly Hetherwick
 3 days ago
The former UC Hastings College of the Law campus in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the college, filed a lawsuit against the State of California on Tuesday protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco. Jessica Christian/The Examiner

Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school.

The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878.

The contract stipulates that "the law college founded and established by S. C. Hastings shall forever be known and designated as the Hastings College of the Law."

At the time, the state agreed to the contract in exchange for $100k to build the university. Hastings provided the funding in full .

Recently, the university has been trying to move away from its past.

During a 5-year restorative justice campaign by the college, historians found that about 20 years before founding the school, Hastings "funded and supported individuals who engaged in mass killings and other atrocities against the Yuki Indians, primarily from 1858 to 1860."

Upon this discovery, the school began offering pro bono legal services to California Native tribes, opened an Indigenous Law Center at the school and installed a permanent memorial space on campus.

Choosing a new name, however, became the subject of much deliberation.

"After hearing from all of the law school’s constituencies, including students, staff, faculty, administrators, alumni, and the California Native community, the Board of Directors believed it would be most appropriate that a geographic name be selected," the University wrote in a press release .

The Hastings family is joined by law school alumni, who were not named at the press conference Tuesday, and is represented by the Dhillon Law Group and the Center for American Liberty, a right-wing nonprofit.

The latter announced the lawsuit in a case file titled "Stop Cancel Culture's Attack on Serranus Hastings!".

"Revisionists took aim at Hastings in an attempt to cancel his legacy after a poorly sourced opinion piece falsely and maliciously accused Hastings of fomenting and financing raids by State-run militia on Native Americans," said the organization in its lawsuit announcement.

"Although there is no direct evidence that Hastings desired, requested, or knowingly encouraged any atrocities against Native Americans, the accusations against Hastings soon snowballed."

UCSF provided a statement to the Examiner after time of press:

"UC Hastings is disappointed that these plaintiffs are attempting to prevent the college’s name change, which was made official through AB 1936 without any no votes in the state Assembly and Senate and signed by the Governor," wrote the university. "The College remains committed to moving forward with the name change, and to continuing our restorative justice efforts with the support of the campus community."

The Center for American Liberty provided a statement to the Examiner after time of press. Here is an exerpt:

"Hastings, a lifelong Democrat, was a giant in California history, our first California Chief Justice, and like many founding figures, is the latest victim of activists rewriting history to fit a contemporary agenda, with scant factual basis, no due process, and the ends justifying the means,” said the CEO of the Center for American Liberty, Harmeet K. Dhillon. "In his time, Hastings was a civil rights leader and neither he, nor his descendants or the graduates of this fine institution, deserve the smear job orchestrated by politicians for their own purposes."

CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
