Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
Kanye West Wears White Lives Matter Shirt to YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show
Kanye West is making headlines again, and this time, it's for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his YZY SZN 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. This afternoon (Oct. 3), Kanye put on a seemingly last-minute fashion show for his Yeezy Season 9 collection. A livestream on Ye's official YouTube channel showed the event, which featured a number of models wearing the latest Yeezy items.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West Walks Runway of Mud for Balenciaga Fashion Show
It looks like Kanye West is ready to get his hands dirty again in the fashion world as he marched down a runway of mud for Balenciaga's fashion show in Paris today. On Sunday (Oct. 2), Kanye West made his first-ever runway appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show for their Summer 2023 collection. In a video posted on TMZ, Ye walks down a runway of mud wearing what appears to be an all-black paramilitary outfit with a ridiculous amount of utility pockets and a “Security” patch over the coat’s left breast.
Kanye West Says Black Lives Matter Movement Is Over, Implies He Ended It
Kanye West says the Black Lives Matter movement is over and is appearing to take credit for its alleged demise. On Tuesday morning (Oct. 4), Kanye West seemingly responded to the backlash he received for the "White Lives Matter" shirts worn at his recent fashion show by claiming the Black Lives Matter movement is over and we have him to thank for it.
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Has Never Produced Any of His Songs
The Game is again downplaying Dr. Dre's influence on his career, this time claiming the legendary beat maker has never produced a track for him. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series aired an interview with The Game where he talked about custom sneaks, his Los Angeles roots and relationship with Nipsey Hussle. Chuck also discussed his history with Dr. Dre and said he's never received a beat from the Aftermath boss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
People Think Quavo Hints at Rumors That Saweetie Slept With Offset on New Song ‘Messy’
Some lines from a new song off Quavo and Takeoff’s new album have some people convinced Huncho is spilling the tea about Saweetie sleeping with Offset behind his back. On Friday (Oct. 7), Quavo and Takeoff dropped their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. The LP features a song called “Messy,” which finds Quavo rapping lines some people are convinced indicate his ex-girlfriend Saweetie slept with estranged Migos member Offset.
Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement From Music
Kid Cudi has spoken on the future of Kid Cudi. The alt-hip hop star sat down with host Sean Evans of the YouTube interview show, Hot Ones, on Thursday (Oct. 6). They discussed everything from his new album, Entergalactic, and the animated Netflix special of the same name to some pretty big career moves.
Cardi B Performs ‘I Like It’ and ‘Bodak Yellow’ at Bad Bunny’s Los Angeles Concert – Watch
Cardi B surprised fans at the Los Angeles stop of Bad Bunny's World’s Greatest Tour last night. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Cardi B performed "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" at Bad Bunny's L.A. concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bronx rapper was one of many surprise guests Bad Bunny brought out during his sold-out show at the venue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Profile Photo to City Girls’ JT, Cardi B Changes Hers to Remy Ma
Tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appears to be rising. Today (Oct. 3) has been a whirlwind of drama in the world of female rappers. After beef erupted on Twitter between Cardi B and City Girls' member JT, Nicki Minaj joined the fray by changing her profile photo on Twitter to a picture of JT.
Meek Mill Upset BET Let His Child’s Mother Rap at Hip Hop Awards, Calls It a ‘Setup Embarrassment’
Meek Mill is taking issue with his child's mother Milano Rouge participating in the celebrity cypher of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Meek Mill hopped on Twitter and went on a mini rant against the network after video of Milano's freestyle, which did not make the televised show, made its rounds online.
Diddy Calls Mase a Fake Pastor, Claims Mase Owes Him $3 Million
Diddy is attempting to clear his name from the narrative that he steals money from his artists, specifically former Bad Boy rapper Ma$e. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired a new interview with Diddy where the hip-hop mogul talked about never jerking anybody on his label, despite the ongoing complaints from former artists like Ma$e who is still calling out his former boss.
Quavo and Takeoff Address Status of Migos, Say They Want to See Their Career as a Duo
While the Migos haven't officially announced a split, a rift is evident. Quavo and Takeoff, who are now performing as a duo, recently addressed the elephant in the room in a recent interview. Quavo and Takeoff were recently interviewed on Big Bank and DJ Scream's Big Facts podcast, with a...
Mase Goes Off in Response to Diddy Claiming Mase Owes Him Money
Ma$e is clapping back at Diddy in response to the Bad Boy CEO claiming Ma$e owes him $3 million. Hours after The Breakfast Club aired their interview with Puff on Wednesday (Oct. 5), in which the hip-hop mogul said he had receipts to prove Ma$e is $3 million in debt to him, Ma$e went off on Instagram in response.
Fat Joe Responds to Criticism of His N-Word Use
Fat Joe is addressing criticism he's received for his use of the N-word. On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club aired an interview with Fat Joe, who hosts the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs tonight. During the candid talk, Joey Crack was asked about criticism he's received recently for using the N-word throughout his career and he gave a lengthy explanation as to why the word is in his vocabulary.
Chrisean Rock Says She Almost Got Locked Up After Catching Blueface Cheating on Her Again
It looks like Blueface's relationship with Chrisean Rock is on the rocks again. Rock revealed last night that she almost got locked up after catching Blueface cheating on her again. On Saturday (Oct. 1), Chrisean Rock jumped on Instagram Live and said that she almost went to jail after having...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0