Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
How Cale Makar, Adam Fox and other fast, young defensemen are changing the NHL
LAS VEGAS -- Roman Josi was kind of joking. But he also kind of wasn't upon assessing what the Norris Trophy landscape could look like over the next decade. Josi, who won the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman after the 2019-20 season, would know. The 31-year-old Nashville Predators captain appeared to be in position to capture a second Norris last season, when he scored 23 goals, amassed 96 points and averaged more than 25 minutes per game.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Tyler Bertuzzi kickstarts Detroit Red Wings rally in 4-2 exhibition win over Maple Leafs
Digging out of a hole against a lineup heavy on AHLers isn't an ideal way to impress the home crowd, but the Detroit Red Wings put in the work with help from a pair of young players angling for jobs. Their Friday matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto...
Rasmus Sandin set to Make Preseason Debut for Maple Leafs Against Red Wings, Lineups, Where to Watch
Many of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top players stars will be staying home to practice while the others down Highway 401 to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate pre-season game for both clubs on Friday. Rasmus Sandin is sure to get some premium minutes as he’ll...
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
Hockeyville Hub: Day 3
Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs?
Fall is a season of renewal for hockey players. In the NHL, the calendar shift is a mindset switch. Crisper air and shorter days foster boundless optimism for the season ahead. Anything is possible. Every team has a realistic shot to still be playing in the spring. "You wouldn't be...
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses touring Prague sites, riding scooters with teammates. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks played an exhibition against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, before opening the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
Hockeyville sights and sounds
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
It’s Time: Expanding Anton Lundell’s Role to Second Line Centre
As training camps across the NHL wrap up, it’s time for coaches to finalize their rosters. Who stays, who goes, and who is the right fit in the team’s line combinations?. For Paul Maurice, the new coach of the reigning Presidents Trophy winners, this is no small task.
Caps Gaming Announces Plans for 2022-23 Season
Caps Gaming, the esports sub-brand of the Washington Capitals owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, announced plans for the upcoming season including a new team roster and robust programming that will generate content year-round to engage with both North American and European audiences. Since its launch in 2019, Caps Gaming has created a space for hockey's esports gamers to engage through competitions and grassroots events.
