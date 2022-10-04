Read full article on original website
Indiana football: Tom Allen announces coaching staff change
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday afternoon that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the program’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Mike Hart, injury updates after Michigan beats Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media following his team’s 31-10 victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. He first offered a brief postgame update on RB coach Mike Hart, who suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ win. Harbaugh then spoke on the game itself.
Michigan let J.J. McCarthy go off-script, win the game against Indiana. Can it be a springboard for the QB?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At some point this season, the Michigan football team was going need JJ McCarthy to win the Wolverines a game. The talented sophomore’s arm, mobility and overall playmaking ability are what got him to Ann Arbor and won him the Wolverines’ starting quarterback job, and the former five-star recruit has spoken about wanting to win championships for the Wolverines. After a run of quarterbacks who were largely ignored by NFL scouts, the expectations surrounding McCarthy were that of a difference-making quarterback. The kind who, when Michigan needs a spark or offensive creator, has the array of skills to win for the Wolverines when other approaches aren’t working.
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Video: Connor Bazelak's postgame press conference after Indiana's 31-10 loss vs. Michigan
Watch and listen to what Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak had to say following the Hoosiers' 31-10 loss against Michigan on Homecoming weekend. Indiana stayed with the No. 4 team in the country for a half before eventually falling to Michigan 31-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The game was...
