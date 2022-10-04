ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana football: Tom Allen announces coaching staff change

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Sunday afternoon that Darren Hiller will no longer serve as the program’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. “I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU...
Michigan let J.J. McCarthy go off-script, win the game against Indiana. Can it be a springboard for the QB?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At some point this season, the Michigan football team was going need JJ McCarthy to win the Wolverines a game. The talented sophomore’s arm, mobility and overall playmaking ability are what got him to Ann Arbor and won him the Wolverines’ starting quarterback job, and the former five-star recruit has spoken about wanting to win championships for the Wolverines. After a run of quarterbacks who were largely ignored by NFL scouts, the expectations surrounding McCarthy were that of a difference-making quarterback. The kind who, when Michigan needs a spark or offensive creator, has the array of skills to win for the Wolverines when other approaches aren’t working.
