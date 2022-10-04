ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills

By WILL GRAVES
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gpwiw_0iLslPvk00
1 of 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett.

If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”

The Steelers, off to a 1-3 start heading into the most daunting stretch of their season, are there.

The Pickett era is officially underway in Pittsburgh. No turning back now. The rookie quarterback will make his first start on Sunday when the Steelers visit Buffalo (3-1), a decision Tomlin made because he feels it gives his team its best chance to win, not only this weekend but down the road.

“He’s a young guy, he’s going to grow throughout this process,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “But make no mistake about it, we’re not grading him on a curve. He’s not grading himself on a curve. There’s an expectation of quality play and playing to win.”

Tangible qualities Pickett showed in abundance while playing next door at the University of Pittsburgh, where he morphed from a three-star prospect when he arrived in January 2017 to a Heisman Trophy finalist last fall.

Tomlin watched Pickett’s development casually over the years, his interest piquing after Pickett spent 2021 re-writing most of the Pitt record book while leading the Panthers to the ACC title.

Pickett carries himself with a swagger that’s greater than the sum of his parts, the NFL prospect who spent months listening to draftniks openly wonder about the size of his hands now finds himself tasked with carrying the considerable baggage that comes when you’re the heir apparent to a likely Hall of Famer in Ben Roethlisberger.

Like Roethlisberger, Pickett was taken in the first round. Like Roethlisberger, Pickett spent the beginning of his rookie season sitting behind a veteran on the depth chart. And like Roethlisberger, Pickett now finds himself thrust into the spotlight perhaps a little earlier than anticipated.

It’s a glare Tomlin believes Pickett is ready to handle.

“Kenny has shown us maturity at every point throughout this process,” Tomlin said, pointing out that at age 24 Pickett is older than most NFL rookies.

“The things that we valued in him from a draft perspective: fluid and quick decision-making, pro-like anticipation and things of that nature have proven to be true.”

Pickett showed flashes during the second half on Sunday against the Jets, becoming the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut. There were also mistakes, namely an ill-advised heave toward the sideline late in the fourth quarter that smacked off the hands of tight end Pat Freiermuth and into the awaiting arms of Jets safety Michael Carter II that set up New York’s game-winning touchdown drive.

The player who Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called “Kenny Perfect” took full responsibility for the miscues as the Steelers dropped their third straight game, though what’s ailing Pittsburgh goes far beyond the quarterback position.

Tomlin was quick to not place full blame for the switch at the feet of Mitch Trubisky, who found only sporadic success in three-plus games after being tabbed as the starter at the end of training camp.

“Oftentimes a quarterback position gets too much credit and too much blame,” Tomlin said. “We haven’t moved the ball fluidly enough to our liking. We hadn’t put enough points on the board. The quarterback is a component of that, but not the only component. We’ve all got to absorb the responsibility that comes with what we are.”

Trubisky, signed to a two-year deal in March and selected as a co-captain on the eve of the season, will serve as Pickett’s backup. Tomlin described Trubisky as “disappointed” in the demotion, which is a full-circle moment of sorts for the second overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Chicago Bears.

Trubisky sat behind Mike Glennon during the first month of his rookie season. With the Bears off to a 1-3 start and Glennon struggling, Chicago turned to Trubisky, who held onto the job for three-plus seasons and helped the Bears to a pair of playoff berths.

That success, however, did not lead to any sort of security for Trubisky, who was cut after the 2020 season and spent last year as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo.

The Steelers are hoping for a relationship with Pickett more akin to what they had with Roethlisberger, who retired in January after 18 seasons that included two Super Bowl wins and an appearance in a third.

That’s the long-term goal. The shorter-term goal is finding a way to navigate a four-game stretch against teams with a current combined record of 12-4. It would be a challenge for any quarterback, let alone one who has taken all of 31 snaps as a professional.

Yet less than two weeks after saying “definitively no” when asked if he was considering a switch from Trubisky to Pickett, Tomlin is even more resolute in his commitment to Pickett as the Steelers embrace a future that arrived maybe earlier than even Tomlin expected.

“When we make decisions, man, we don’t anticipate blowing in the wind,” Tomlin said. “That’s not how we are. ... We’re optimistic and thoughtful in our thought process. We believe in Kenny.”

NOTES: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), S Terrell Edmunds (concussion), DT Cam Heyward (ankle, elbow) and CB Cam Sutton (hamstring) could be limited in practice this week. ... CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) will miss his second straight game.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bears#Jets#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Keenan Allen Injury News

Los Angeles Chargers wide receive Keenan Allen missed yet another practice on Wednesday. The star wide receiver has missed three straight games since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. It's unclear if he'll be back at practice at all this week, according to head coach Brandon Staley. The NFL...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season

PITTSBURGH (1-3) at BUFFALO (3-1) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bills by 14, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 1-2-1; Buffalo 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 17-11. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bills 23-16 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Jets 24-20;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns during 11-game ban

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league. The 26-year-old QB, acquired in a trade from Houston in March, was accused of being sexually inappropriate with women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he’s eager to reunite with Watson, who won’t be eligible to practice until next month.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy