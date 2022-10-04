ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
Independence police investigate homicide at gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said they are investigating a homicide at a gas station Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star gas station at 11100 East U.S. 40 Highway on a reported shooting and found one person dead. Investigators...
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

