Man charged in shooting death of off-duty Kansas City firefighter
Police have identified a Kansas City firefighter who was off-duty Thursday when he was shot and killed at an Independence gas station.
KMBC.com
Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Man charged for possession of weapon used to allegedly kill KCMO firefighter
A man has been charged for possessing a weapon that was allegedly used to kill an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
Off-duty KCMO firefighter killed in Independence shooting
Independence police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Road Star gas station that killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
KCTV 5
Trial date set for mother whose toddler son was found dead, had drugs in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City charged in connection with the death of her son has had her trial date set. Michaela Chism, accused of first-degree child endangerment (involving drugs), will appear before jury trial Dec. 19. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police...
Kansas City police say man shot at landlord following eviction
Kansas City police are in a standoff near West 98th and Ward Parkway after a man shot a gun at a former landlord following an eviction.
Court docs: Woman shot, killed in Shawnee apartment was pregnant
Court documents show Kathleen Dampier was pregnant when her on-again, off-again boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her at a Shawnee apartment.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
Trial for Clay County mom charged in daughters’ deaths approaches
The trial for Jenna Boedecker, a Kearney, Missouri woman charged in her daughters' deaths, will begin October 17, 2022.
Man found guilty in 2 incidents where he terrorized his victims
A Tonganoxie, Kansas, man was convicted Friday after forcing one family's car to crash into a tree and screaming he would hurt a customer in a store.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO
A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.
Police investigating shooting at KCK apartment building
Officers responded to the Northeast Junior High Place apartments near N. 4th Street and Troup Avenue just before noon on a reported shooting.
KMBC.com
Independence police investigate homicide at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence said they are investigating a homicide at a gas station Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Road Star gas station at 11100 East U.S. 40 Highway on a reported shooting and found one person dead. Investigators...
