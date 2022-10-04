Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return
A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
See how your school performed on 2022 New York State reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, the first time for many families to receive state test results for their children in the last few years. The city Department of Education (DOE) released data on the...
longislandadvance.net
Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue
The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Niche: Great Neck Public Schools ranked as best district in state, third best nationally
The same study also ranked Great Neck as the third-best school district in the country.
06880danwoog.com
Intimidation Tactic Appalls Residents
Monday’s Board of Education meeting was heated. The Staples High School library’s banned books display was one reason. Another was the board’s vote against adding that issue to their already long agenda. But residents were allowed to speak during the public session, before the first agenda item....
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
27east.com
Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
Rocky Point residents voice concerns about property crimes at civic association meeting
Inspector Matthew McCormick, of the Suffolk County police, says that are larcenies are up 80%.
longisland.com
Village of Brookville Orders Sid Jacobson JCC's Camp Jacobson to Close, Citing Zoning Laws
Citing non-adherence to zoning laws, the Village of Brookville has reportedly decreed that the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center (JCC) in East Hills permanantly close Camp Jacobson, which has been open for nearly a decade-and-a-half and hosts hundreds of children annually. The zoning issues experienced by Camp Jacobson began with...
queenseagle.com
Astoria development approved, suggesting shift in progressive attitude
The City Council approved last week a major rezoning that is expected to bring over 1,300 apartments to Astoria. The project, dubbed Halletts North, got the backing of progressive City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, potentially signaling a shifting attitude the most progressive lawmakers in the city take toward private development and affordable housing.
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
westchestermagazine.com
Prominent Westchester Neurosurgeons Now Proudly Accept Major Insurance Plans
Since the practice first opened in 1958, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) has treated thousands in need of neurological solutions. Now their first-rate care has become even more accessible. BSSNY’s team of renowned doctors has announced that they will accept major commercial insurance plans going forward.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
sbstatesman.com
Antisemitic incident at Stony Brook carnival draws reactions from students, administrators
Antisemitic symbols and phrases were written in a public area during Stony Brook University’s “Wolfieland” carnival on Sept. 10. Student leaders say it is the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents on campus throughout the past year and a half. An unknown student drew an “SS”...
longisland.com
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Annual Holiday Lightshow Expands Annual Celebrations with Enchanted Forest, Holiday Villages
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
Cyberattack Playing Havoc With Child Support System, Lawyer Says
The cyberattack on the Suffolk County computer system is affecting some aspects of family law, a Huntington attorney says. Louis L. Sternberg, who specializes in divorce and family law matters, said that while courts, which are primarily state-run, are operating, what isn’t working well is the system for collecting and reporting child support payments.
27east.com
Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public
The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
