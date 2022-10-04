ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, NY

longislandadvance.net

Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue

The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Education
06880danwoog.com

Intimidation Tactic Appalls Residents

Monday’s Board of Education meeting was heated. The Staples High School library’s banned books display was one reason. Another was the board’s vote against adding that issue to their already long agenda. But residents were allowed to speak during the public session, before the first agenda item....
WESTPORT, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
PEARL RIVER, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
queenseagle.com

Astoria development approved, suggesting shift in progressive attitude

The City Council approved last week a major rezoning that is expected to bring over 1,300 apartments to Astoria. The project, dubbed Halletts North, got the backing of progressive City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, potentially signaling a shifting attitude the most progressive lawmakers in the city take toward private development and affordable housing.
QUEENS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Prominent Westchester Neurosurgeons Now Proudly Accept Major Insurance Plans

Since the practice first opened in 1958, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) has treated thousands in need of neurological solutions. Now their first-rate care has become even more accessible. BSSNY’s team of renowned doctors has announced that they will accept major commercial insurance plans going forward.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Annual Holiday Lightshow Expands Annual Celebrations with Enchanted Forest, Holiday Villages

The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Investigation Report on Fatal Noyac Fire Will Not Be Made Public

The Southampton Town fire marshal’s office will not, in the foreseeable future, release the results of its investigation into the August 3 fire at a Noyac home that resulted in... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... 21 Sep...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

