DETAILS: Mitchell Co. Escapee Is Illegal Alien Drug Dealing, Money Launderer Turned Trustee

COLORADO CITY – New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety claims the inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail was an illegal alien turn jail trustee.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 4, 2022, at around 5:20 a.m., a prisoner held in the Mitchell County Jail for possession of controlled substance and money laundering, escaped.

The inmate is identified as Pedro Martinez, 44 years, of age of Chihuahua, Mexico. Martinez was arrested on 3-29-22 on drug charges and has been incarcerated for the last 6 months in the Mitchel County Jail awaiting trial.

Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the county jail inmate system in the past two months and was involved in unloading a food supply truck with other “trustees,” at 5:20 a.m., on 10/04/22. It was during this work detail that Martinez was able to escape.

The jailer supervising this work detail discover Martinez missing at 5:28 a.m. and immediately reported the escape.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (MCS) would like to thank the agencies that came to assist in this search. They include Colorado City Police Department (CCP), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)-Highway Patrol, DPS Aircraft Operations, Texas Rangers, DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Texas Department of Corrections (TDC), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) – Air and Marine, Howard County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Scurry County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Snyder Police Department (SPD), and Nolan County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez, at the time of this report, has not been located. Investigators with DPS Texas Rangers and CID are still processing information that would help in his apprehension.

The public is asked to stay vigilant in the security of their homes, buildings, and vehicles, to watch out for suspicious persons in the area, and report to law enforcement any person matching the description of Martinez.

Any information about Martinez can be reported to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at 325-728-5261 and the Colorado City Police Department at 325-728-5294.