Read full article on original website
Related
mystar106.com
IUB rejects environmental survey request for Summit Carbon pipeline
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board has denied a request for an environmental impact study for the Summit Carbon Solutions proposed pipeline. The survey request came from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — but IUB order says it will consider specific environmental issues it has and those raised by those involved in the Summit Carbon request for the hazardous liquid pipeline permit.
mystar106.com
Study finds number of children living in poverty down in Iowa
DES MOINES — A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19% in 1993 to just 6% by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last.
mystar106.com
Candidates for ag secretary discuss water quality initiatives
JOHNSTON — The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second...
mystar106.com
New drug shows promise in slowing progression of Alzheimer’s disease
DES MOINES — An experimental drug being tested on people with Alzheimer’s disease is showing promise and is very encouraging, according to Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association spokesman Tim Harrington. The drug is called Lecanemab and medical reports out last week say it can slow the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mystar106.com
Regulators fine three more sports betting operations for credit card use
DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved three more fines at their meeting last week for the illegal use of credit cards by sports betting operations. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says they are part of one case involving the company processing the payments for the sports betting companies. “In these particular cases, they involve some prepaid cards, a complicated type of transaction where customers either unknowingly or willingly circumvented the credit card rules. And so we do think though, I should mention, that this is an isolated incident,” Ohorilko says.
Comments / 0