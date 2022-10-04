Read full article on original website
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
'Unlivable' Homes On Islands, 'Alligators Running Around' Amid Ian Recovery
Sanibel Island, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now cut off from the Florida peninsula, which has resulted in a heavy presence of alligators and snakes, as rescue efforts continue. “There are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.
It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
WATCH: Cameraman drops camera to save family from Hurricane Ian surge live
A cameraman in Florida filming the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian took matters into his own hands and left his position to go help people struggling through the weather. Glen Ellis, a cameraman for the Australian morning show Sunrise, had been recording a reporter in Naples, Florida, when he placed his camera on the ground and ran out through the muddy waters to help a family. Ellis was seen taking what appeared to be a pack of plastic water bottles from a resident and walking with them to higher ground before starting to make his way back to the camera but then heading back out again to help someone else instead, according to 7News Australia.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
Rare Massive Jellyfish Are Being Found On Emerald Coast Florida Beaches After Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian, visitors to the Emerald Coast of Florida have seen some rare massive jellyfish called "pink meanies" on the shore, and they can be up to three feet wide!. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Facebook page, their scientific name is Drynonema larsoni. They were...
These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes
In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, making landfall in South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida. Florida officials said there has been one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths due to the storm, which caused severe damage to Fort Myers and other areas in the southwest of the state. More than 1.8 million residents remained without power as the recovery begins, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying they’re still assessing the death toll on the barrier islands that were particularly hard hit.
WATCH: Video Shows Hurricane Ian’s Catastrophic Damage to Boats in Fort Myers Marina
Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday as a terrifying Category 4 storm. The monstrous hurricane unhesitatingly flooded, and even washed away, entire neighborhoods, homes, and piers. Now though, officials have finally been able to begin surveying the full extent of damage done during the storm. Some regions have also established what will surely become a devastating death toll. Amid all the destruction, new drone footage captured the extent of the decimation at a single Fort Myers marina. And it shows boats, big and small, tossed about like toys.
'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
Flamingos pack into Florida park bathroom, seeking safety from Ian in a 'hurricane party'
Flamingos at a Florida park hunkered down in a bathroom this week, safely riding out Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in the Sunshine State. The flamingos are residents of Sunken Gardens, a botanical park in St. Petersburg along the state's west coast. The park tweeted the photo from its official account Wednesday to reassure animal lovers that the flamingos appeared safe from the oncoming storm.
Dramatic footage shows Good Samaritans rescue elderly man in Florida as people say they 'weren't prepared' for level of devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian as mountains of debris float through flooded streets
A group of Good Samaritans were caught on camera rescuing an elderly man who was stranded in his flooded car as residents throughout Florida step up to save their neighbors from the feet-deep floodwaters. The video, posted online, shows two men grabbing their elderly neighbor from his submerged car in...
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Ernest Hemingway's drenched Florida mansion reopens to the public after Hurricane Ian: Footage shows legendary writer's polydactyl cats safe and roaming the Key West grounds
All 59 of the famous six-toed cats who roam the grounds of Ernest Hemingway's Key West home are safe and sound after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida earlier this week. New footage shared by the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum on Thursday showed the legendary writer's cats back at the property which suffered superficial wind damage from the storm.
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
