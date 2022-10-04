ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
State
Florida State
TheDailyBeast

Many Florida Seniors Did Not Evacuate Hurricane Ian. The Toll Is Devastating.

It’s been three days since Richard “Toby” Freeman last saw his wife after volunteer rescuers pulled her off a damp mattress cluttered with their belongings in their hurricane-flooded mobile home. It’s the longest they’ve been apart since he can remember. And he’s preparing to never see her again.Sitting in a hospital room 125 miles away from the couple’s butter yellow home in Bayside Estates, a predominantly older community situated around canals in Fort Myers Beach, the 77-year-old is processing losing essentially his entire life in one day. Hurricane Ian took most of its force out on the Freemans’ southwestern corner...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Cameraman drops camera to save family from Hurricane Ian surge live

A cameraman in Florida filming the flooding caused by Hurricane Ian took matters into his own hands and left his position to go help people struggling through the weather. Glen Ellis, a cameraman for the Australian morning show Sunrise, had been recording a reporter in Naples, Florida, when he placed his camera on the ground and ran out through the muddy waters to help a family. Ellis was seen taking what appeared to be a pack of plastic water bottles from a resident and walking with them to higher ground before starting to make his way back to the camera but then heading back out again to help someone else instead, according to 7News Australia.
NAPLES, FL
Person
Leon Bridges
L. Cane

These Dome-Shaped Structures in Florida Were Once a Luxury Vacation Home But Were Returned to the Sea by Hurricanes

In 1980, oil producer Bob Lee had an ambitious idea. He wanted to build a modern, self-sustaining Florida vacation home for his family to enjoy. Although Bob saw part of his dream realized, things didn't turn out as he'd planned. What was meant to be a vacation home turned into a landmark surrounded by water and was eventually claimed by hurricanes. These odd-shaped structures were called the Cape Romano Dome House, and they used to be a tourist attraction.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction

Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, making landfall in South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida. Florida officials said there has been one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths due to the storm, which caused severe damage to Fort Myers and other areas in the southwest of the state. More than 1.8 million residents remained without power as the recovery begins, with Gov. Ron DeSantis saying they’re still assessing the death toll on the barrier islands that were particularly hard hit.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Hurricane Ian’s Catastrophic Damage to Boats in Fort Myers Marina

Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday as a terrifying Category 4 storm. The monstrous hurricane unhesitatingly flooded, and even washed away, entire neighborhoods, homes, and piers. Now though, officials have finally been able to begin surveying the full extent of damage done during the storm. Some regions have also established what will surely become a devastating death toll. Amid all the destruction, new drone footage captured the extent of the decimation at a single Fort Myers marina. And it shows boats, big and small, tossed about like toys.
FORT MYERS, FL
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Flamingos pack into Florida park bathroom, seeking safety from Ian in a 'hurricane party'

Flamingos at a Florida park hunkered down in a bathroom this week, safely riding out Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday in the Sunshine State. The flamingos are residents of Sunken Gardens, a botanical park in St. Petersburg along the state's west coast. The park tweeted the photo from its official account Wednesday to reassure animal lovers that the flamingos appeared safe from the oncoming storm.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Daily Mail

Dramatic footage shows Good Samaritans rescue elderly man in Florida as people say they 'weren't prepared' for level of devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian as mountains of debris float through flooded streets

A group of Good Samaritans were caught on camera rescuing an elderly man who was stranded in his flooded car as residents throughout Florida step up to save their neighbors from the feet-deep floodwaters. The video, posted online, shows two men grabbing their elderly neighbor from his submerged car in...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Ernest Hemingway's drenched Florida mansion reopens to the public after Hurricane Ian: Footage shows legendary writer's polydactyl cats safe and roaming the Key West grounds

All 59 of the famous six-toed cats who roam the grounds of Ernest Hemingway's Key West home are safe and sound after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida earlier this week. New footage shared by the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum on Thursday showed the legendary writer's cats back at the property which suffered superficial wind damage from the storm.
KEY WEST, FL
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE

