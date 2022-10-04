Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Hancock Co. warehouse operator, grain dealer has licenses suspended
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced they have immediately suspended the licenses of a warehouse operator and grain dealer in Hancock County. According to the Department, Global Processing, Inc., of Kanawha, has had their licenses suspended due to the company’s failure to...
KEYC
One dead in apartment fire in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after an apartment building caught on fire Saturday. According to Mason City Fire Department (MCFD), it responded to a fire alarm at 6:04 p.m. at The Manor apartment building located at 43rd Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke...
mystar106.com
mystar106.com
Sculpture placed at Mason City cemetery to help ease suffering of those who experience the grief of losing a child
MASON CITY — A sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City in the area reserved for infants known as Lullaby Lane. Kyle and Kristy Easley recently purchased a sculpture in memory of their baby daughter who was stillborn at 34 weeks as a way to help ease the suffering of others who experience the grief of losing a child.
mystar106.com
Nora Springs veteran’s home gets a new roof thanks to a national program, local contractor
NORA SPRINGS — A United States Army veteran who lives in Nora Springs and his family got a new roof on their house on Wednesday thanks to a partnership between a local construction company and a national business. Ava Shafer of Young Construction says Brandon Schmidt was nominated to...
KGLO News
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been jailed after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm since the start of the month totaling $3350.
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Southern Minnesota News
