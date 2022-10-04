ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
Chronicle

State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office

The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It's a Homicide

The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD arrests alleged thief

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have closed the books on a theft case that occurred in. early July. Joshua Ralph Norton, 35, of Pendleton has taken into custody Wednesday. afternoon and is facing charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a. weapon, and conspiracy. Police Chief Chuck...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder

(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KIMA TV

Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect in Shooting of WSP Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

While a WSP trooper returns home and continues to mend from a shocking shooting, the suspect in the incident has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Brandon O'Neel appeared in Court Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the five charges he is facing. O'Neal is accused of ramming Trooper Dean Atkinson...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

