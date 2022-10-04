(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO