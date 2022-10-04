Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple Walla Walla Schools Locked Down For “Air-Gun”
Both a Walla Walla high school and elementary school were put into lock down after a sighting of a possible danger on Wednesday October 5th. Details have now emerged about the cause of the lock down. What Locked Down Walla Walla Schools?. Multiple news reports say that both the Project...
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Chronicle
State Charges Washington Chiropractor for Allegedly Not Wearing a Mask in the Office
The Washington State Department of Health's Chiropractic Commission has charged a Bellingham chiropractor with unprofessional conduct after his office reportedly violated gubernatorial COVID-19 proclamations requiring masking and proper signage. Michael John Motel, who is the owner and operator of Ascend Chiropractic, was charged Aug. 29, according to a Department of...
Body Found in Columbia Identified, Cops Now Say It’s a Homicide
The body found in the Columbia River on Tuesday, September 27th is that of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. Kennewick Police say it's a homicide investigation now. A fisherman found the human remains floating in the river on Tuesday, just south and east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Sheriff's Department and other agencies assisted in retrieving the remains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD arrests alleged thief
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have closed the books on a theft case that occurred in. early July. Joshua Ralph Norton, 35, of Pendleton has taken into custody Wednesday. afternoon and is facing charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a. weapon, and conspiracy. Police Chief Chuck...
Former Benton Jail Officer Gets Federal Prison Time for Smuggling
A Tri-City resident and former Benton County Corrections Officer will spend four years in Federal prison for his role in a smuggling operation that allowed phones, drugs, and other items to be brought into the Benton County jail. Man pleaded guilty to Federal charges. The US District Attorney's Office for...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Documents Show Moses Lake Couple Had Problems Before Murder
(Moses Lake, WA) -- New court documents reveal a Moses Lake man was doing research prior to murdering his wife. Charles Bergman has been charged with killing his wife, Theresa, and dumping her body in a field in Lincoln County after pickup her up at Spokane International Airport. He then fled Washington State and was caught outside Pittsburgh. Documents show that Bergman had made several disturbing internet searches beforehand, including "lorazepam and alcohol" and "what is a lethal dose of lorazepam" as well as researching the area where he eventually left her body. He was caught in New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Currently, Bergman is in jail in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania awaiting extradition back to Washington.
KIMA TV
Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
Victim Shot in Moving Vehicle in Othello Dies, Other in Hospital
Othello Police report a female who was driving an SUV has died after being hit by gunfire late Thursday night. Two people shot in a moving vehicle in Othello, then crash into building. The Othello PD says it was a gang-related shooting. Around 11:30 PM, they were dispatched to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
Suspect in Shooting of WSP Trooper Pleads Not Guilty
While a WSP trooper returns home and continues to mend from a shocking shooting, the suspect in the incident has pleaded not guilty. 37-year-old Brandon O'Neel appeared in Court Monday and entered not guilty pleas to the five charges he is facing. O'Neal is accused of ramming Trooper Dean Atkinson...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office donates money to cancer foundation in honor of sergeant’s wife
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “You have cancer – and when you hear that word, your life is changed forever,” Karen Korten said. It’s the six-letter word diagnosis Karen, wife of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Korten, received in May 2021 after getting a mammogram.
‘People are getting hurt’: Benita Long among at least 35 missing from Yakama Reservation
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The latest report from the Washington State Patrol shows 132 missing Indigenous people across the state, including 35 from the Yakama Reservation. For some, it’s just a long list of names. But behind each name is a person who’s gone and a family who...
Richland Police Seeking Plethora of Perps for Theft, Burglary, Fraud
Richland Police have featured some suspects on their Wanted Wednesday. RPD didn't specifically say when the offenses occurred but said these suspects are tied to or wanted in connection with several residential burglaries, as well as retail theft and fraud. They're also wanted for alleged retail theft at Walmart, on...
Teen And Adult Driver Both Cited in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash
Often in motor vehicle accidents, one party ends up with a citation. But not the case here, and their age spread was unusual. A juvenile driver slammed by a motorcycle near Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff's Department's Motor Vehicle Unit responded to a crash on Wednesday on the northwest...
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
KEPR
Tri-Cities rancher sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for large criminal fraud scheme
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Tri-Cities rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $244 million in restitution for "ghost cattle" fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the rancher's sentencing is the largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in the Eastern District of Washington.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0