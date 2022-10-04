Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is back on television with a new NewsNation show, “Cuomo.” The program debuted Monday, ten months after he was fired from former network in the wake of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigning from office. “I’ve been humbled by what happened, but I am also hungry to do better in a way that I have never done before. So this show is going to be different from what I have done in the past because I’m different,” Chris Cuomo said. “I’m not here to follow the pack. I’m here to expose the game. When you see it, I’m going to say it, and I am going to show you, this is why things get covered this way. This is what this move means by the left. This is what this means by the right. And I believe that we can focus on common ground with our leaders here and the collective will to find solutions.”

