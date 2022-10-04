ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 2

Michael Boarman
2d ago

He sits in is basement adjusting his wig with his hairstylist boyfriend scared to come out into the real world. Howard hasn't been funny in 15 years.

Reply
2
Related
US News and World Report

Howard Stern Ex-Sidekick 'Stuttering John' Loses Sirius XM Appeal

NEW YORK (Reuters) -John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Syracuse.com

Chris Cuomo returns; Miss USA winner; ‘Black Panther 2’ trailer; more: Buzz

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is back on television with a new NewsNation show, “Cuomo.” The program debuted Monday, ten months after he was fired from former network in the wake of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigning from office. “I’ve been humbled by what happened, but I am also hungry to do better in a way that I have never done before. So this show is going to be different from what I have done in the past because I’m different,” Chris Cuomo said. “I’m not here to follow the pack. I’m here to expose the game. When you see it, I’m going to say it, and I am going to show you, this is why things get covered this way. This is what this move means by the left. This is what this means by the right. And I believe that we can focus on common ground with our leaders here and the collective will to find solutions.”
MOVIES
bloomberglaw.com

Murdoch-Owned Media Giants Paid $16 Million to Two Top Lawyers

A pair of media companies owned by mogul Rupert Murdoch paid nearly $16.2 million in total compensation to their law department leaders during fiscal 2022. David Pitofsky, News Corp.'s general counsel, received nearly $5 million in total compensation, the company disclosed Oct. 5 in a proxy statement. That sum is less than half of the nearly $11.2 million pay package earmarked for Fox Corp.’s chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh, according to another proxy filed Sept. 19.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy