Read full article on original website
Michael Boarman
2d ago
He sits in is basement adjusting his wig with his hairstylist boyfriend scared to come out into the real world. Howard hasn't been funny in 15 years.
Reply
2
Related
US News and World Report
Howard Stern Ex-Sidekick 'Stuttering John' Loses Sirius XM Appeal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -John Melendez, a former Howard Stern sidekick known by his alter ego Stuttering John, on Tuesday lost his appeal in a lawsuit claiming that Sirius XM Holdings Inc improperly exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to the radio and television host. In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd...
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
NFL・
Megyn Kelly Blasts Trevor Noah as ‘Ratings Killer’ for ‘Daily Show,’ Says Show ‘Went Down the Toilet’ (Video)
Megyn Kelly slammed Trevor Noah on Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” shortly after the television host announced he was stepping down from “The Daily Show” after seven years. She suggested that it wasn’t Noah’s choice to leave, but rather, he was forced out by Comedy Central due to low ratings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Cuomo returns; Miss USA winner; ‘Black Panther 2’ trailer; more: Buzz
Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is back on television with a new NewsNation show, “Cuomo.” The program debuted Monday, ten months after he was fired from former network in the wake of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resigning from office. “I’ve been humbled by what happened, but I am also hungry to do better in a way that I have never done before. So this show is going to be different from what I have done in the past because I’m different,” Chris Cuomo said. “I’m not here to follow the pack. I’m here to expose the game. When you see it, I’m going to say it, and I am going to show you, this is why things get covered this way. This is what this move means by the left. This is what this means by the right. And I believe that we can focus on common ground with our leaders here and the collective will to find solutions.”
bloomberglaw.com
Murdoch-Owned Media Giants Paid $16 Million to Two Top Lawyers
A pair of media companies owned by mogul Rupert Murdoch paid nearly $16.2 million in total compensation to their law department leaders during fiscal 2022. David Pitofsky, News Corp.'s general counsel, received nearly $5 million in total compensation, the company disclosed Oct. 5 in a proxy statement. That sum is less than half of the nearly $11.2 million pay package earmarked for Fox Corp.’s chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh, according to another proxy filed Sept. 19.
Rumored $500 Million Pink Floyd Catalog Sale May Be Jeopardized by Roger Waters’ Political Comments
Legendary prog rockers Pink Floyd have allegedly been looking to sell their catalog for a total of $500 million, and the Financial Times reports there are bidders willing to spend it. However, Roger Waters' multitude of controversial political comments may have put the sale in jeopardy. Waters, David Gilmour, Nick...
Comments / 2