In an effort to make sure that the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is as safe as possible, the Dynamic Duo will be in attendance once again this year. Throughout the 101 years of its existence, the Evansville Police Department has done a wonderful job at making sure everyone at the Fall Festival is in a safe place. Throughout the past several years, they have had a little help along the way from the Dark Knight and his trusty sidekick, Robin. Each year, Batman and Robin can be seen high atop Gerst Haus keeping watch as superheroes do. Of course, under the masks, these two are not Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. They are actually some of our very own Evansville police officers in costume (don't tell the kids).

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO