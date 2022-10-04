ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Autumn on Main is Friday

An annual fall event happens this week. The Downtown Vincennes Association will host Autumn on Main this Friday, October 7th. This year’s event will feature live music, a variety of food vendors and fun activities for families. Ellen Harper is one of the organizers for Autumn on Main. She...
VINCENNES, IN
103GBF

And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”

Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Festival#Volunteers#Christmas
104.1 WIKY

Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022

#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New booths set up this year at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
14news.com

Fall Festival King and Queen crowned

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Fall Festival has a new king and queen. Aiden Hauke and Emily Nurrenbern from Saint Philip Catholic school were crowned the winners at the 101st annual Fall Festival. The queen candidates and their escorts are 8th grade students selected by their peers through...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Castle Marching Band Half Pot Raffle Passes $60,000 with Tickets Available Until Oct. 8th

If you live in Warrick County, specifically Newburgh, you've likely seen pop-up canopies set up outside stores like Schnuck's and Walmart being staffed by a handful of adults. Those adults are the parents of Castle High School students who are members of the Castle Marching Knights they're hoping you'll stop and support their kids by purchasing tickets for their annual half pot fundraiser.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

When Will Batman & Robin Will Be Watching Over Evansville’s Fall Festival This Year?

In an effort to make sure that the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is as safe as possible, the Dynamic Duo will be in attendance once again this year. Throughout the 101 years of its existence, the Evansville Police Department has done a wonderful job at making sure everyone at the Fall Festival is in a safe place. Throughout the past several years, they have had a little help along the way from the Dark Knight and his trusty sidekick, Robin. Each year, Batman and Robin can be seen high atop Gerst Haus keeping watch as superheroes do. Of course, under the masks, these two are not Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. They are actually some of our very own Evansville police officers in costume (don't tell the kids).
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Temps to Dip in IN, KY, IL this Weekend – Is Frost Possible?

Fall officially began back on September 22, and as far as the weather is concerned, we've had it pretty easy since then. Lots of warm days with low humidity, cool nights, and very little rain - not very "Fall-like" conditions. That apparently will come to an end this weekend, at least for parts of the Tri-State. It'll definitely feel like fall over the next couple of days, and the experts are saying we might even see the first frost of the season.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

How Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office ‘Find A Parent Program’ Helps Reunite Parents with Lost Children at Evansville’s Fall Festival

The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street and thankfully, Mother Nature has blessed us with beautiful weather the entire week which means you can expect large crowds of people each and every day packing themselves in and looking to fill their bellies with delicious food, riding rides, playing games, and catching up with people they haven't seen in a while. That's what the festival is all about. But, all those sights, sounds, smells, and people can also be attractive to young kids, leading them to take off towards them without telling you. The next thing you know, you look down, your child isn't there, and the panic sets in. Thanks to a partnership between the West Side Nut Club and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the separation time between you and your child will hopefully be short.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy