wevv.com
Police: Nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl pills found in Indiana drug investigation
A large amount of fentanyl pills was seized after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash in southwestern Indiana, according to police. The Terre Haute Police Department shared news of the large drug seizure on Friday, and said that it stemmed from an ongoing investigation into the sale of fentanyl being conducted by the Vigo County Drug Task Force.
WHAS 11
Indiana dad auctions off rare bourbon to help son
Nathan Perdue found out his 3-year-old son Wyatt had cystic fibrosis 10 days after he was born. Now, Perdue is selling his bourbon to raise money for a cure.
New report: More Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within a year of giving birth
INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-two Hoosier women died during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth. That's according to a new report by the Indiana Department of Health. "Even one maternal mortality is too many," said Dr. Caroline Rouse, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics & gynecology at IU School of Medicine.
walls102.com
Illinois State Fire Marshal to inspect haunted houses
SPRINGFIELD – The state wants to make sure haunted houses are safe for visitors and ghouls and goblins. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and local agencies will be making sure haunted houses across the state follow rules to ensure the safety of those being frightened. All haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected, prior to operation, though haunted houses operated by not-for-profit religious, educational or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from Illinois Department of Labor inspection. They still, however, must be inspected by local authorities and/or the State Fire Marshal’s office.
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
wbiw.com
No regular mail delivery and all post offices closed on Monday
INDIANA – In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October 10, 2022, post offices throughout the Indiana District will be closed for retail transactions. There will be no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services will resume on Tuesday, October 11th. Post Offices will...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
walls102.com
Old State Capitol in Springfield listed to National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network of Freedom
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ Old State Capitol in Springfield has been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is one of 17 new listings, representing sites across the United States. The new listings, alongside more than 700 sites already in the Network, provide insight into the experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery and allies who assisted them. The Old State Capitol served as the seat of the Illinois Supreme Court from 1841 to 1872. During this time, the Court heard several cases that effected freedom seekers and allies operating within Illinois’ Underground Railroad.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to beware of government imposter scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about one of the most pernicious robocall frauds. Scammers pretend to call from government agencies like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, but it’s then later exposed as a scam. “It all starts with a seemingly harmless...
walls102.com
Man pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Jeremy Joseph Bertino is the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Bertino also pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of unlawfully possessing firearms. Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Ënrique” Tarrio and four other group members also have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
eaglecountryonline.com
IHCDA Open Applications for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs
Funding available to help households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills. INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
walls102.com
Pritzker, Bailey accuse each other of lies in debate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The candidates for Illinois governor used an hourlong debate to find different ways to call each other “liar” with Election Day fewer than five weeks away. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey disagreed over the other’s handling of or position on the state budget, regulating assault-style weapons, abortion and crime in a debate at Illinois State University in Normal on Thursday. Pritzker boasted four years of balanced budgets and billions of dollars of debt paid while Bailey said the state is over-spending and he would cut taxes. Pritzker defended the criminal justice system overhaul signed last year that includes ending cash bail while Bailey said it will set violent criminals free.
WANE-TV
Grace College to offer free tuition for Indiana families making less than or equal to $65K annually
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less. Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.
walls102.com
U.S. Department of Education awards over $40 million to Illinois for safer and healthier learning environments
SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Stronger Connections grants will help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. The state of Illinois was awarded $40,627,885. Funds can be used to provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success.
walls102.com
Illinois American Water partners with farmers to continue spreading of biosolids
STREATOR – Over the last six years from 2016 through 2021, Illinois American Water has partnered with Illinois farmers to apply over 109,000 dry tons of residuals and biosolids, rather than sending them to landfills. The water treatment residuals and wastewater treatment biosolids from Illinois American Water’s Champaign, Fisher, Granite City, Peoria, Streator, Jerseyville and Chicago Metro service areas were applied to agricultural fields across the state. Biosolids are primarily organic materials produced during wastewater treatment. Solids generated from the water or wastewater treatment process are held in basins or drying lagoons. In the fall, after crops have been harvested, the materials are land applied. Farmers then plow the field after the application or in the spring to incorporate the residuals into the soil.
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
inkfreenews.com
Some Hoosiers Might Not Qualify For Student Debt Relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers may no longer qualify for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan after federal officials quietly changed the eligibility qualifications late last week. The U.S. Department of Education indicated Thursday that privately held loans will not be forgiven. That means borrowers who took out...
