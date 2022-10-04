SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ Old State Capitol in Springfield has been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is one of 17 new listings, representing sites across the United States. The new listings, alongside more than 700 sites already in the Network, provide insight into the experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery and allies who assisted them. The Old State Capitol served as the seat of the Illinois Supreme Court from 1841 to 1872. During this time, the Court heard several cases that effected freedom seekers and allies operating within Illinois’ Underground Railroad.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO