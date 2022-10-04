Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Survey: Help Plan and Design Playgrounds for Cazenovia & Delaware Parks
In order to create the best playgrounds possible at Delaware Park and Cazenovia Park, two surveys have been released, that will allow the community to help guide the process. “The neighbors at Delaware Park have been advocating for a new playground for some time,” said Delaware District councilmember Joel P. Feroleto. “I’ve had numerous conversations with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC), and County Legislator Lisa Chimera and I are happy to provide the funding for the new playground. This is a great collaborative between the City, the County, and the Conservancy. There is a similar collaborative with BOPC in South Buffalo, driven by South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon and Erie County Legislator John Gilmour.”
buffalorising.com
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by visiting these local Latinx-owned restaurants
As Hispanic Heritage month comes to an end, we are taking this opportunity to celebrate the incredible diversity of our city by showcasing a few local Latinx-owned restaurants! While the culture and diversity should be celebrated every single month, now is the perfect time to show support for these businesses that you may have never been to before!
buffalorising.com
2022 Fall Celebration: Future of Roswell Society
The Future of Roswell Society (FOR Society) is a committee that is dedicated to spreading awareness of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, while helping to raise funds throughout the year. One of the ways that they do this is by hosting a fall celebration event. The funds raised at the event are directed to a different research project each year.
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: 47 East Amherst Street
A new plan has emerged for the Amherst Bowling Center property at 47 E. Amherst Street. Regan Development is working with HHL Architects on a proposal to demolish the existing 52,000 sq.ft building and replace it with a two- and four-story, 130-unit apartment complex. The project carries a $26 million price tag.
buffalorising.com
Auto Dealership Proposed for South Park Avenue
The former Parker’s Great British Institution’s manufacturing facility on South Park Avenue could have a future in the car business. Brenan Properties NY, LLC is seeking City approvals to redevelop the building at 1216 South Park Avenue into an automobile dealership. The 42,600 sq.ft. building was built in 1998 and renovated in 2017.
buffalorising.com
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
