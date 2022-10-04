LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson met with media to discuss what to expect from the team this fall in preparation for the upcoming baseball season. “We will start to move into more team-oriented stuff,” Johnson said. “We have had a good month of individual development. Now we get to go on the field to start our process to build towards winning with the players that we have. We get to see a little more about the personnel.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO