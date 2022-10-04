Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LSU Reveille
'The SEC of cybersecurity:' LSU cybersecurity program receives prestigious NSA designation
The National Security Agency designated LSU as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations (CAE-CO), making LSU one of 22 universities in the country to receive the recognition. Computer science professor Golden Richard was at a former CAE-CO school before coming to LSU in 2017. He did most...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Five tips to make your resume sparkle
Everyone has different opinions on how to write a resume. I spoke with Cindy Seghers, the director of career development at the Ogden Honors College, to talk about advice for students. I’ve broken down her tips, along with my own experience, for all your resume-writing needs. Let go of...
LSU Reveille
Column: How LSU may fair against the gauntlet
LSU is preparing to take on the Gauntlet. Every team in the SEC experiences it, but LSU will see their toughest challenges in the next five weeks. LSU will play the likes of Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas. Each team will be a tough test for LSU. Starting...
LSU Reveille
Know Your Foe: The Daily Beacon's Andrew Peters talks Tennessee football
After a narrow win on the road against Auburn, LSU now returns home for its biggest test of the season so far against Tennessee. This is the first time the two teams have played each other in Tiger Stadium since the infamous LSU win in 2010. This time, Tennessee enters the game as the favorite and the No. 8 team in the country, trying to prove itself as a national power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Reveille
Column: How LSU's 2000 matchup against Tennessee was a critical point in each team's trajectory
Given how the last two decades have gone for LSU and Tennessee, it’s strange to consider the fact that their statuses in the SEC were once reversed. While LSU has been one of the most successful teams in the conference since 2000, Tennessee declined into a laughingstock painted gold.
LSU Reveille
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Tennessee
After a narrow escape on the road against Auburn, LSU now enters its first ranked-on-ranked matchup since the 2019 season. The Tigers are set to face No. 8 Tennessee, by far the biggest test of the season so far for LSU. A Saturday morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium, this game has plenty of storylines, and some would say major upset potential.
LSU Reveille
Why LSU will and won't pull off the upset against No. 8 Tennessee
As No. 25 LSU heads into its matinee matchup against No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, one of the most exciting matchups of the early college football season, and without a doubt the most important LSU has encountered yet, there is plenty to be optimistic about. The Tigers have won four straight games, and have seemingly improved with each passing week.
LSU Reveille
Defensive Success: Why LSU’s defense is the backbone of the team
LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll earlier in the week for the first time this season thanks in large part to their 19th overall ranked defense. To put this statistic into perspective, out of 131 Division I FBS defenses, LSU’s sits inside the top 20 through five games based on yards given up. Even without star defensive lineman Maason Smith, former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and now LSU defensive coordinator Matt House has the Tigers’ defense looking scary to start the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and local musician Allison Collins shares her love for performing
Life as a musician doesn’t necessarily mean packing up a tour bus and traveling to play gigs across the country. For some, it's the passion to make music and primarily perform locally. Allison Collins, a Prairieville, Louisiana, native is a local musician through and through. She plays two gigs...
LSU Reveille
Partisan, nonpartisan student organizations promote civic engagement, voting practices in advance of midterm elections
Several campus organizations are partaking in initiatives to raise awareness and promote civic engagement ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Various organizations are hosting voter registration drives to ensure that as many eligible students and faculty members are registered and have a plan to vote on election day. Nonpartisan...
LSU Reveille
LSU volleyball suffers setback, goes 1-1 in weekend series against Ole Miss
Tonya Johnson said it all week. She said it to her players, and she said it to everyone who asked. She said it heading into the weekend, she said it during the weekend and she certainly said it after the weekend. “Ole Miss’s record is not indicative of the type...
LSU Reveille
Boys of Fall: Jay Johnson previews fall camp
LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson met with media to discuss what to expect from the team this fall in preparation for the upcoming baseball season. “We will start to move into more team-oriented stuff,” Johnson said. “We have had a good month of individual development. Now we get to go on the field to start our process to build towards winning with the players that we have. We get to see a little more about the personnel.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LSU Reveille
The next unmissable play on campus: 'All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten'
“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” directed by LSU theater performance major Sam Staggs, is being performed this week in the Studio Theater of the Music and Dramatic Arts building on campus. Based on the books by Robert Fulghum, this play shows how lessons you...
LSU Reveille
Tactical Analysis: Assessing LSU soccer's success in the 4-3-3 vs. 3-5-2
This season we've seen LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson use two main formations, the 4-3-3 and 3-5-2. These formations both have their uses to be called upon during games against different opponents. Both formations provide different looks when in possession and out of possession. Let's take a deep dive into the tactics of LSU Soccer.
Comments / 0