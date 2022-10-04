ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

Opinion: Five tips to make your resume sparkle

Everyone has different opinions on how to write a resume. I spoke with Cindy Seghers, the director of career development at the Ogden Honors College, to talk about advice for students. I’ve broken down her tips, along with my own experience, for all your resume-writing needs. Let go of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Column: How LSU may fair against the gauntlet

LSU is preparing to take on the Gauntlet. Every team in the SEC experiences it, but LSU will see their toughest challenges in the next five weeks. LSU will play the likes of Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas. Each team will be a tough test for LSU. Starting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Know Your Foe: The Daily Beacon's Andrew Peters talks Tennessee football

After a narrow win on the road against Auburn, LSU now returns home for its biggest test of the season so far against Tennessee. This is the first time the two teams have played each other in Tiger Stadium since the infamous LSU win in 2010. This time, Tennessee enters the game as the favorite and the No. 8 team in the country, trying to prove itself as a national power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Tennessee

After a narrow escape on the road against Auburn, LSU now enters its first ranked-on-ranked matchup since the 2019 season. The Tigers are set to face No. 8 Tennessee, by far the biggest test of the season so far for LSU. A Saturday morning kickoff in Tiger Stadium, this game has plenty of storylines, and some would say major upset potential.
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSU Reveille

Why LSU will and won't pull off the upset against No. 8 Tennessee

As No. 25 LSU heads into its matinee matchup against No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday, one of the most exciting matchups of the early college football season, and without a doubt the most important LSU has encountered yet, there is plenty to be optimistic about. The Tigers have won four straight games, and have seemingly improved with each passing week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Defensive Success: Why LSU’s defense is the backbone of the team

LSU was ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll earlier in the week for the first time this season thanks in large part to their 19th overall ranked defense. To put this statistic into perspective, out of 131 Division I FBS defenses, LSU’s sits inside the top 20 through five games based on yards given up. Even without star defensive lineman Maason Smith, former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach and now LSU defensive coordinator Matt House has the Tigers’ defense looking scary to start the season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Partisan, nonpartisan student organizations promote civic engagement, voting practices in advance of midterm elections

Several campus organizations are partaking in initiatives to raise awareness and promote civic engagement ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Various organizations are hosting voter registration drives to ensure that as many eligible students and faculty members are registered and have a plan to vote on election day. Nonpartisan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Boys of Fall: Jay Johnson previews fall camp

LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson met with media to discuss what to expect from the team this fall in preparation for the upcoming baseball season. “We will start to move into more team-oriented stuff,” Johnson said. “We have had a good month of individual development. Now we get to go on the field to start our process to build towards winning with the players that we have. We get to see a little more about the personnel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Tactical Analysis: Assessing LSU soccer's success in the 4-3-3 vs. 3-5-2

This season we've seen LSU Soccer Head Coach Sian Hudson use two main formations, the 4-3-3 and 3-5-2. These formations both have their uses to be called upon during games against different opponents. Both formations provide different looks when in possession and out of possession. Let's take a deep dive into the tactics of LSU Soccer.
BATON ROUGE, LA

