Police: Owners of motel near McCall murdered by guest

An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent shooting that left two people dead at a motel near McCall.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, which is about 12 miles northwest of McCall, on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Authorities located two individuals with fatal gunshot wounds inside the motel. They were identified Monday as Rory Mehen, 47, and Sara Mehen, 45, both of New Meadows. They were the owners of the motel, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Later on Saturday, a suspect was apprehended in Washington County, just north of Cambridge on Highway 95. John Cody Hart, 28, of Washington state, was arrested after authorities performed a traffic stop on his vehicle, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page . Hart was a guest at the motel. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.