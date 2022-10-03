Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO