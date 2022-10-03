Read full article on original website
Brownsville man threatens negotiator while holding child hostage, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Wednesday they alleged locked himself inside a home, held a child hostage and then threatened to shoot a negotiator. Jose Ignacio Vega, 36, was arrested on charges of assault family violence with previous convictions, unlawful restraint less than 17 years old and terroristic threat, a news […]
KRGV
Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting
Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
KRGV
Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting
Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.
KRGV
Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco
Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
San Benito man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank. Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
KRGV
Police: Four students charged in connection with threats written on walls at Weslaco High School
Weslaco police say four students were charged Wednesday in connection with terroristic threats written on the walls at Weslaco High School. Weslaco police school resource officers began investigating on Tuesday after being notified about the writing on the walls. On Wednesday, four students were identified, detained and charged with terroristic...
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
Rio Hondo ISD: Student arrested for possession of firearm, ammunition
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Hondo High School student was arrested on campus for possession of a firearm and ammunition on Thursday, the district said. According to a news release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District, the firearm and ammunition were in his personal vehicle located at the high school. “At no […]
Autopsy ordered after body found on outskirts of Los Fresnos, sheriff says
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An autopsy has been ordered after a man’s body was discovered with possible gunshot wounds, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. The sheriff’s office reported early Tuesday that a body was found near the outskirts of Los Fresnos at a home on the 30000 block of FM1575. “At around 6:46 […]
KRGV
'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville PUB CEO
Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are reacting after a forensic audit detailed a failed project between BPUB and energy company Tenaska. The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality—but for several years, BPUB customers were paying increased rates for the project. "It's robbery; it's callous...
KRGV
Rio Hondo student arrested after firearm and ammunition found inside vehicle
A student was arrested Thursday after a firearm and ammunition were found inside his personal vehicle at Rio Hondo High School, according to a news release from Rio Hondo Independent School District. At no time was anyone at the campus in danger or harm, district officials said. The school district's...
KRGV
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Harlingen convenience store at knife point
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Harlingen convenience store at knife point Sunday, according to a news release. At about 3:17 p.m., Cameron County deputies responded to Cano's Convenience Store located at 18257 Teege Road in reference to an aggravated robbery. Deputies...
KRGV
Female student arrested, accused of making false threat against San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy
A female student was arrested and charged in connection with a virtual terroristic threat at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy on Wednesday, according to the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. The campus was temporarily put on lockdown for about an hour as district and city police investigated the threat.
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
KRGV
Roma ISD police officers to receive ballistic shields
Roma Independent School District police officers will soon be getting new ballistic shields. The push for the shields comes five months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. Roma ISD police Chief Benjamin Gonzalez says his department is ready to protect students and staff. "My officers are very well prepared,”...
One year later, family demands justice after hit and run death
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was leaving the Hidalgo County Jail and was hit and killed by a non-emergency vehicle is demanding answers. The family members say they are hurting and very upset. There are elements in this case that are now moving forward. An outcry of support was found […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
fightsports.tv
Brandon Figueroa Arrested, Charged With DWI
Former junior featherweight titlist Brandon Figueroa was arrested. Figueroa was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. According to Hidalgo County jail records, the 25-year-old had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 0.15%, which is nearly double the 0.08% state limit. He was arrested overnight on Sunday, October 2 in his hometown of Weslaco, Texas.
