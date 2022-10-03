ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Police: Two more arrested, another suspect named in McAllen shooting

Police arrested two more people and named another suspect in connection with a shooting in McAllen over the weekend. Naila Reyes, 28, of Donna, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, of Alamo were arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Police: Three arrested, three wanted in connection with downtown McAllen shooting

Police arrested three people and are searching for three more in connection with a shooting in downtown McAllen, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. Bryan Vasquez, 23, of Alamo, and Humberto Ojeda Jr., 22, of Donna, were charged with criminal attempt murder, a second-degree felony and engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, according to the department. Bonds were set at $225,000 each.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Federal authorities investigating suspected human smuggling event involving tractor-trailer near Weslaco

Federal authorities are leading an investigation into a suspected human smuggling event near Weslaco where 84 migrants were found, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. HSI agents responded to a call from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon regarding a suspected human smuggling event involving a tractor-trailer...
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

DPS seizes bundles of cocaine valued at $1.2 million

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in McAllen. Michigan resident Anthony William Vasquez, 64, was arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to authorities. DPS Criminal Investigation Division and Texas Highway Patrol stopped a silver […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Roma ISD police officers to receive ballistic shields

Roma Independent School District police officers will soon be getting new ballistic shields. The push for the shields comes five months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. Roma ISD police Chief Benjamin Gonzalez says his department is ready to protect students and staff. "My officers are very well prepared,”...
ROMA, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
fightsports.tv

Brandon Figueroa Arrested, Charged With DWI

Former junior featherweight titlist Brandon Figueroa was arrested. Figueroa was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. According to Hidalgo County jail records, the 25-year-old had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 0.15%, which is nearly double the 0.08% state limit. He was arrested overnight on Sunday, October 2 in his hometown of Weslaco, Texas.
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy