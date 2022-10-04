Read full article on original website
5 school districts in need of operating cash renewals on Nov. 8 ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - There are a total of five school districts requesting operating millage renewals to fund day-to-day operations on the Nov. 8 general election ballots in Kent and Ottawa counties. Public schools periodically ask voters to approve an 18-mill levy on non-homestead property to receive their full foundation...
Muskegon city manager candidate offered the job by divided city commission
MUSKEGON, MI – Jonathan Seyferth, a Kent County township supervisor, will be offered the Muskegon city manager position by a somewhat divided city commission. Seyferth, supervisor of Gaines Township and former downtown development manager in Muskegon, was selected for the job offer Friday, Oct. 7, following his second interview for the job the same day.
WOOD
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop at Holland restaurant that defied state COVID-19 orders
HOLLAND, Michigan — Republican Tudor Dixon made a campaign stop in Holland on Wednesday, talking small business support at a restaurant that made headlines during the pandemic. Marlena's Bistro was the latest stop on Dixon's tour around the state. It was so full, she gave two speeches, one indoors...
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
Tenured professor weighs in on GR wedding venue civil infraction
FOX 17 is learning more about a civil infraction filed against a Grand Rapids business that’s accused of discriminating against LGBTQ+ couples.
lowellsfirstlook.com
2022 School Board Candidate Q&A: ESSER Funds
Lowell’s First Look met individually with all 8 candidates running for a position on the School Board for Lowell Area Schools, and who will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. There are three seats up for election by voters. In addition to our interview, we sent each candidate the same set of questions. In the weeks leading up to the election, we will bring you responses to the questions we asked in addition to a candidate profile. Answers are published verbatim and have not been edited. We asked candidates to keep their responses to around 200 words.
Gov. Whitmer addresses issues surrounding Muskegon Heights Schools
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Charter School Board was scheduled to meet yet again Wednesday, amid ongoing controversy surrounding persistent staffing issues and more. The state responded to various concerns Wednesday:. “We're concerned about it,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We're watching it closely.”. Whitmer addressed...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Grand Haven student’s journey from suspensions to football captain
Dylan Cummings is the captain of the Grand Haven High School football team, a member of the wrestling team and a rugby player — but he hasn't always been a model student. In fact, there were times he wasn't even allowed to play.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash is back for Halloween 2022
Caledonia, MI (9481 Cherry Valley Ave SE) Oct 28 & 29 from 7 – 10 p.m. Cascade, MI (6390 28th St SE) Oct 28-30 from 7 – 10 p.m. Grand Rapids, MI (4095 Plainfield Ave NE) Oct 28 – 31 from 7 – 10 p.m. Hudsonville,...
Western Michigan hockey captain sentenced after pleading to seduction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Western Michigan University hockey captain was sentenced Friday afternoon. Paul Washe, 23, was sentenced Friday, Oct. 7, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Pamela Lightvoet. The public was not allowed inside the courtroom because Lightvoet closed it for Washe’s sentencing. An MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette reporter attempted...
wbrn.com
Dixon agrees to second debate with Whitmer
A second debate has been added as the race for governor enters the home stretch. Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer will debate Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on October 25th at Oakland University. The pair will add the event to their schedules alongside a previously-scheduled debate on October 13th in Grand Rapids. Over...
Have You Noticed That Smell Along W. Main in Kalamazoo? You’re Not Alone!
When Kalamazoo locals find themselves asking, "What's that smell?" it's never usually a good thing. The Northside neighborhood has long been known to be plagued with putrid smells thanks to commercial global packaging company, Graphic Packaging. However, when Kzoo resident Meredith Donmyer noticed a unique smell as she was driving...
Rockford couple builds carbon neutral home
ROCKFORD, Mich. — With the looming impacts of our changing climate, living a more environmentally friendly lifestyle is becoming increasingly important. One couple in Rockford is reducing their carbon footprint in a big way. "We're proof that you can live carbon-free in Michigan," stated homeowner Jon Miner. With solar-powered...
