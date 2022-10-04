A Texas mother is urging parents to keep their children from watching Hocus Pocus 2, claiming that the film can “unleash hell” in one’s “home”.During a recent interview with KWTX, Jamie Gooch issued a warning about the plot of the Disney + film, which is a sequel of the fan-favourite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus. “A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”Similar to the plot of Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 is centred on a group of...

TEXAS STATE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO