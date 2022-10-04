Read full article on original website
Related
wmta.org
October is the Perfect time for Dark & Spirited Lighthouse Tales
Michigan is home to more lighthouses than any other state and about 40 of those are rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former keepers, mariners and others with ties to these historic beacons. Inside the pages of Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses, long-time researcher, writer and promoter of all things...
wmta.org
Paddle Antrim Grant Program Funds Projects that Protect Northern Michigan Waterways
Paddle Antrim is pleased to announce they are accepting applications for their bi-annual 2022 Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. This competitive grant program funds projects that protect the waterways and connect people to them. Potential projects must focus on stewardship, education, or increasing accessibility to the lakes and rivers. Since...
Comments / 0