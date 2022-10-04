ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim County, MI

wmta.org

October is the Perfect time for Dark & Spirited Lighthouse Tales

Michigan is home to more lighthouses than any other state and about 40 of those are rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former keepers, mariners and others with ties to these historic beacons. Inside the pages of Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses, long-time researcher, writer and promoter of all things...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmta.org

Cadillac Dedicates Northern Terminus of White Pine Trail

Last week, business and community leaders of Cadillac dedicated a new trailhead of the White Pine Trail that not only demarcates the northern terminus of the 92-mile rail trail, but also is the fifth feature element to a multi-year downtown placemaking project known as Cadillac Commons. “We are excited to...
CADILLAC, MI
wmta.org

Six West Michigan Attractions Offer FREE Admission in October to Members

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange returns this fall. The exchange offers free, reciprocal admission to members of six cultural attractions during the month of October. Current members of The Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station (KBS) Bird Sanctuary and W.K. Kellogg Manor House can visit each destination free of admission charge when they present a valid membership card and photo ID.
MICHIGAN STATE

