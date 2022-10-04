Read full article on original website
The Cherry Hut Restaurant to be honored with State of Michigan Special Tribute!
The State of Michigan has bestowed a Special Tribute for Chamber Member, The Cherry Hut Restaurant of Beulah & Benzonia, Michigan. 2022 marks the centennial celebration for The Cherry Hut Restaurant. For 100 years, The Cherry Hut has served the Beulah community with their traditional menu and iconic cherry pie.
October is the Perfect time for Dark & Spirited Lighthouse Tales
Michigan is home to more lighthouses than any other state and about 40 of those are rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former keepers, mariners and others with ties to these historic beacons. Inside the pages of Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses, long-time researcher, writer and promoter of all things...
Cadillac Dedicates Northern Terminus of White Pine Trail
Last week, business and community leaders of Cadillac dedicated a new trailhead of the White Pine Trail that not only demarcates the northern terminus of the 92-mile rail trail, but also is the fifth feature element to a multi-year downtown placemaking project known as Cadillac Commons. “We are excited to...
Six West Michigan Attractions Offer FREE Admission in October to Members
The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange returns this fall. The exchange offers free, reciprocal admission to members of six cultural attractions during the month of October. Current members of The Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Center, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station (KBS) Bird Sanctuary and W.K. Kellogg Manor House can visit each destination free of admission charge when they present a valid membership card and photo ID.
