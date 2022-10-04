ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View

Who doesn't love a good happy hour? Even better, who doesn't love a good happy hour with a view?. In Miami, there’s no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop. Below are the best bars...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'

Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested former NFL linebacker Junior Galette on South Beach Thursday night on a charge of having no valid driver’s license after he ignored an officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter on Ocean Drive, according to a police report.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy

Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade

Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale

Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamicurated.com

South Beach Seafood Festival and More

South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
AVENTURA, FL
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte

MIAMI – It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte in Miramar, as this is the newest location of six, family-owned and operated, South Florida-based Cuban restaurants founded in 1992 by the Busquet family.Dad Raul risked it all to find freedom.Sons Raul and Eugenio explained."We came over on the Mariel boatlift in 1980. My dad, my mom, my brother and I originally settled in New Jersey,"  Raul said.Soon they moved to Miami and opened up an ice cream parlor in Hialeah calling it Polo Norte, serving up decadent dishes like this one called Copa Lolita."We started in 1992, three...
MIAMI, FL
fiu.edu

The land we are on

Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

SUV pulled out of Biscayne Bay after driver loses control

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and landed in Biscayne Bay. This occurred along the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at Alton Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday night. The man behind the wheel was able to exit the car and swim back...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
biscaynetimes.com

UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center

What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
College Football News

Miami vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Miami (2-2), North Carolina (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Protesters Fear City Will Turn Tower Theater Into Tourist Trap

Amid the barking of street vendors and the clatter of game pieces from nearby Domino Park, a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Tower Theater on Tuesday, October 4. Some attendees were experienced filmmakers whose movies have won awards at the Miami Film Festival. Some were aspiring artists who dream of seeing their works on the venue's silver screens. Still, others were longtime residents of Little Havana who remember arriving in Miami from Cuba in the 1960s and watching pictures at the Tower Theater to learn about American culture.
MIAMI, FL

