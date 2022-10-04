MIAMI – It's all about Cuban cuisine and culture at Polo Norte in Miramar, as this is the newest location of six, family-owned and operated, South Florida-based Cuban restaurants founded in 1992 by the Busquet family.Dad Raul risked it all to find freedom.Sons Raul and Eugenio explained."We came over on the Mariel boatlift in 1980. My dad, my mom, my brother and I originally settled in New Jersey," Raul said.Soon they moved to Miami and opened up an ice cream parlor in Hialeah calling it Polo Norte, serving up decadent dishes like this one called Copa Lolita."We started in 1992, three...

