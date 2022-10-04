Read full article on original website
Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 4A entering Week 6
Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 4A media vote shakes out entering Week 6. (Photo by Fletcher Wold) (Note: If you ...
'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting
Call him an idealist, but Wyatt Musser would rather not lose a football game. Ever. To him, losing to Florida – as Eastern Washington did last weekend – is no easier to take just because the Gators play in the SEC, what he considers “the baby of the NFL.”
Newberg brothers run toward goal together
NHS seniors Zach and Anthony Giesch top a competitive cross country team this year Since taking up cross country seven years ago, Anthony and Zach Giesch can count on one hand the number of races they've missed. "We've never skipped a race," Anthony says. "We've always tried to race every race." The Newberg High School seniors began running in sixth grade after their mother persuaded them to participate in a fall sport to complement their spring lacrosse season. In no time, cross country took over as the primary focus for the twin brothers. "We quickly fell in love with it,"...
