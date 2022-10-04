Read full article on original website
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human
297 – Harnessing the power of the crowd to make digital health work for humans. Ken Saman, Personify Care & Paul Lambert, Think Human. How do we make digital health solutions actually work for humans?. Ken Saman is CEO and founder of Personify Care. Paul Lambert is a director...
The Latest Trends in Nurse Case Management
On episode 390 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Deanna Gillingham, RN, CCM, the CEO of The Case Management Institute (CMI). For Deanna’s third appearance on the podcast, Keith and Deanna discuss Case Management Week, nurse case management as a solid career move for nurses, and how this burgeoning nursing specialty is truly coming into it own. Central to the conversation are the results of the Case Management Institute’s Salary and Trends Survey created in collaboration with the Case Management Society of America.
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning. “We need to stop simply clapping our hands in support of health workers — and start planning to create better workforce conditions for them. Let’s make improved health workforce science in Canada a key legacy in support of our health care workers.”
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner. Title: Interview with Khan M. Siddiqui, MD Chief Medical Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at Hyperfine. Our Guest:. Dr. Siddiqui is a serial entrepreneur, a radiologist and currently the Chief Medical and Chief Strategy Officer of...
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network. Let’s start conversations about mental health; we all need it, right?. In this episode of Everyone Hates Healthcare, host Michael Swartz chats with Chris Recinos, a talented nurse executive, entrepreneur,...
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed)
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed) This is the 3rd episode in the Cancer Series. In this episode, you’ll hear a bit about precision medicine in oncology, drug repurposing and the increasing challenges precision medicine poses for clinical trials. I spoke with Tuvik Beker, CEO of Pangea Biomed, an Israeli-based company tackling oncology drug development and treatment recommendation by not only looking at the single mutations in tumor cells, which the Pharmaceutical industry has already found targeted therapies for. Cancer treatments are evolving very rapidly, but precision and targeted therapies are still only effective in roughly 10% of cancer patients. Pangea Biomed tries to understand broader gene activation patterns inside tumor cells and recommends a therapy that would help exploit cancer cells’ defense mechanisms. As explained in simplified terms by Tuvik Beker.
