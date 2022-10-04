Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?. October 7, 2022: Healthcare is an extremely emotional business, whether you’re on the providing side or you’re on the receiving end. Kathy Azeez-Narain, Vice President and CDO discusses Hoag’s digital strategy which has transformed and innovated the delivery of both the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences. How did her experience at AMEX translate to the healthcare world? What are the main focuses of a Chief Digital Officer in healthcare? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO