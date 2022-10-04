Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning
Exploring the critical gaps in Canada’s health workforce planning. “We need to stop simply clapping our hands in support of health workers — and start planning to create better workforce conditions for them. Let’s make improved health workforce science in Canada a key legacy in support of our health care workers.”
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Who are the neurodiverse people in your life?
“Neurodiverse individuals enhance our lives. Without neurodiverse people, we wouldn’t have Ghostbusters (Dan Akroyd has Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum), the theory of relativity (Einstein likely had dyslexia), or Microsoft (Bill Gates does have dyslexia). Who are the neurodiverse people in your life? How do their gifts enrich your life? Let’s move away from the terms disorder and disability and see the true diversity.”
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Fighting Health Misinformation w/Tayah Wozniak
Charlene talks with Tayah Wozniak, Assistant Professor of Public Health & Healthcare Administration at Concordia University. Tayah’s research focuses on health misinformation, specifically strategies to combat health misinformation within the relationship between patients and providers. Host:. Charlene Platon, MS, RN, FNP-BC (@charleneplaton) Guest:. Tayah Wozniak, PhD, MPH (@dr-annamvaldez) About...
What is déjà vu? Psychologists explore this phenomenon
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible? Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists and writers for a very long time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Latest Trends in Nurse Case Management
On episode 390 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Deanna Gillingham, RN, CCM, the CEO of The Case Management Institute (CMI). For Deanna’s third appearance on the podcast, Keith and Deanna discuss Case Management Week, nurse case management as a solid career move for nurses, and how this burgeoning nursing specialty is truly coming into it own. Central to the conversation are the results of the Case Management Institute’s Salary and Trends Survey created in collaboration with the Case Management Society of America.
JOBS・
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?. October 7, 2022: Healthcare is an extremely emotional business, whether you’re on the providing side or you’re on the receiving end. Kathy Azeez-Narain, Vice President and CDO discusses Hoag’s digital strategy which has transformed and innovated the delivery of both the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences. How did her experience at AMEX translate to the healthcare world? What are the main focuses of a Chief Digital Officer in healthcare? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep. 104. Decentralizing Women’s Reproductive Health with Laura Minquini, Co-Founder of AthenaDAO
Ep. 104. Decentralizing Women’s Reproductive Health with Laura Minquini, Co-Founder of AthenaDAO. Laura Minquini is an entrepreneur and creator of AthenaDAO, a collective leveraging blockchain and crypto to fund women’s reproductive health. AthenaDAO’s goal is to reduce the funding gap in research and access to reproductive health by funding research, drug development programs, and innovations. Laura shares with Ray why communities like AthenaDAO are so important and why many women’s reproductive conditions are not well funded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The United States of Care
Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
Comments / 0