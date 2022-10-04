Read full article on original website
See a need. Fill a need.
Record keeping is a key component of healthcare. How many times have you – either as a caregiver or patient – filled out a form only to realize that it is not shared with the patient’s or your providers? What about the family history or contributions to the patient’s record? This was Jean Ross’ essential question and as a result, she created a company that solves that problem. Join RNegade podcast hosts Karen and Antra as they learn from Jean how her journey as a nurse led her to become a nursepreneur.
Building Trust in Healthcare
Peter Fine is the CEO of Banner Health. Prior to Banner Health, he was executive vice president and COO of Aurora Health Care. He also served as CEO of Grant Hospital and Senior Vice President of Operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as well as Assistant Administrator of Porter Memorial Hospital. Peter received a bachelor’s from Ohio University and a master’s in healthcare administration from George Washington University.
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?. October 7, 2022: Healthcare is an extremely emotional business, whether you’re on the providing side or you’re on the receiving end. Kathy Azeez-Narain, Vice President and CDO discusses Hoag’s digital strategy which has transformed and innovated the delivery of both the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences. How did her experience at AMEX translate to the healthcare world? What are the main focuses of a Chief Digital Officer in healthcare? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey currently serves as the CEO of T-Pro. They are the global industry leader regarding software designed to improve clinical documentation. Listen to this interview...
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable. Making health information more approachable, simple and easy to understand will improve health literacy and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer of Salesforce, joins the show to discuss health misinformation and her takeaways from the Life Itself conference, plus she shares her love of U2.
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Michael Bleich about his Holistic Leadership Model and the alignment with Polarity IntelligenceTM. Michael is a Wisconsin native who has held clinical, consultative, service, academic, and association leadership...
