Record keeping is a key component of healthcare. How many times have you – either as a caregiver or patient – filled out a form only to realize that it is not shared with the patient’s or your providers? What about the family history or contributions to the patient’s record? This was Jean Ross’ essential question and as a result, she created a company that solves that problem. Join RNegade podcast hosts Karen and Antra as they learn from Jean how her journey as a nurse led her to become a nursepreneur.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO