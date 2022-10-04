How Healthcare Providers Can Support Our Patients & Families to Age & Transition Successfully, with Janice Goldmintz

Read full article on original website
The Latest Trends in Nurse Case Management
On episode 390 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Deanna Gillingham, RN, CCM, the CEO of The Case Management Institute (CMI). For Deanna’s third appearance on the podcast, Keith and Deanna discuss Case Management Week, nurse case management as a solid career move for nurses, and how this burgeoning nursing specialty is truly coming into it own. Central to the conversation are the results of the Case Management Institute’s Salary and Trends Survey created in collaboration with the Case Management Society of America.
Building Trust in Healthcare
Peter Fine is the CEO of Banner Health. Prior to Banner Health, he was executive vice president and COO of Aurora Health Care. He also served as CEO of Grant Hospital and Senior Vice President of Operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as well as Assistant Administrator of Porter Memorial Hospital. Peter received a bachelor’s from Ohio University and a master’s in healthcare administration from George Washington University.
The Next Chapter in Democratizing America’s Health Data
The Next Chapter in Democratizing America’s Health Data. Starting Oct. 6, providers must begin giving patients electronic access to more of their health care data than ever before. But the federal regulations forcing this change are fraught with implementation challenges and privacy risks. This week we talk with Micky...
Physicians and the Law: Medicine, Business, and Malpractice with Dr. Tim Paterick
Physicians and the Law: Medicine, Business, and Malpractice with Dr. Tim Paterick. Studies have shown that Federal Law applying to healthcare is approximately 8X the volume of the entire Federal Tax Code. Laws are heaped upon statutes which are lacquered with countless regulations. All of this creates a complex if...
SEMPRE: Pricing, Access, and Affordability, Disrupting the Generics Market with Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx
SEMPRE: Pricing, Access, and Affordability, Disrupting the Generics Market with Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx. If the prices of generics go down, more people will be able to buy them, leading to better health outcomes across the nation. In this episode of Sempre Health, we have Satish Srinivasan,...
There are so many paths to financial freedom
“More than anything, I want to help our physician colleagues build financial freedom. We work with so many talented and passionate individuals. I know each one of you has dreams and passions that drive you. You may find your pa within medicine; some of you will search elsewhere. But I guarantee that financial freedom helps all of us live happier and healthier lives. It will even make us better physicians as well.”
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network. Let’s start conversations about mental health; we all need it, right?. In this episode of Everyone Hates Healthcare, host Michael Swartz chats with Chris Recinos, a talented nurse executive, entrepreneur,...
The United States of Care
Natalie Davis joins CareTalk to discuss how her organization, the United Stated States of Care, is building a better and more equitable healthcare system in the wake of the pandemic. TOPICS:. (1:10) Why does a united approach to the United States of Care matter?. (3:05) How are people from the...
295 – Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr Louise Schaper, Australasian Institute of Digital Health
295 – Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr Louise Schaper, Australasian Institute of Digital Health. Digital Health Institute: Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr. Louise Schaper is a health informatics expert passionate about using technology to improve healthcare. The Australasian Institute of Digital Health is...
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable. Making health information more approachable, simple and easy to understand will improve health literacy and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer of Salesforce, joins the show to discuss health misinformation and her takeaways from the Life Itself conference, plus she shares her love of U2.
Who are the neurodiverse people in your life?
“Neurodiverse individuals enhance our lives. Without neurodiverse people, we wouldn’t have Ghostbusters (Dan Akroyd has Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum), the theory of relativity (Einstein likely had dyslexia), or Microsoft (Bill Gates does have dyslexia). Who are the neurodiverse people in your life? How do their gifts enrich your life? Let’s move away from the terms disorder and disability and see the true diversity.”
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey currently serves as the CEO of T-Pro. They are the global industry leader regarding software designed to improve clinical documentation. Listen to this interview...
Meet the emergency physician who writes satire
“In the dark radiology reading rooms, only the gentle hum of the computers and the quiet chatter of residents dictating radiology reads break the silence. Among the computers sits Dr. Exner, a senior radiology resident at Hospital Woeisme. He has recently become known for a peculiar habit – he has begun adding Rorschach interpretations into every radiology report he completes.”
Fighting Health Misinformation w/Tayah Wozniak
Charlene talks with Tayah Wozniak, Assistant Professor of Public Health & Healthcare Administration at Concordia University. Tayah’s research focuses on health misinformation, specifically strategies to combat health misinformation within the relationship between patients and providers. Host:. Charlene Platon, MS, RN, FNP-BC (@charleneplaton) Guest:. Tayah Wozniak, PhD, MPH (@dr-annamvaldez) About...
Ep. 104. Decentralizing Women’s Reproductive Health with Laura Minquini, Co-Founder of AthenaDAO
Ep. 104. Decentralizing Women’s Reproductive Health with Laura Minquini, Co-Founder of AthenaDAO. Laura Minquini is an entrepreneur and creator of AthenaDAO, a collective leveraging blockchain and crypto to fund women’s reproductive health. AthenaDAO’s goal is to reduce the funding gap in research and access to reproductive health by funding research, drug development programs, and innovations. Laura shares with Ray why communities like AthenaDAO are so important and why many women’s reproductive conditions are not well funded.
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner. Title: Interview with Khan M. Siddiqui, MD Chief Medical Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at Hyperfine. Our Guest:. Dr. Siddiqui is a serial entrepreneur, a radiologist and currently the Chief Medical and Chief Strategy Officer of...
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed)
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed) This is the 3rd episode in the Cancer Series. In this episode, you’ll hear a bit about precision medicine in oncology, drug repurposing and the increasing challenges precision medicine poses for clinical trials. I spoke with Tuvik Beker, CEO of Pangea Biomed, an Israeli-based company tackling oncology drug development and treatment recommendation by not only looking at the single mutations in tumor cells, which the Pharmaceutical industry has already found targeted therapies for. Cancer treatments are evolving very rapidly, but precision and targeted therapies are still only effective in roughly 10% of cancer patients. Pangea Biomed tries to understand broader gene activation patterns inside tumor cells and recommends a therapy that would help exploit cancer cells’ defense mechanisms. As explained in simplified terms by Tuvik Beker.
CRELD1 Dadvocate Paying the Ultimate Price – Seeking Diagnosis for His Two Children, and Raising Awareness with Adam Clatworthy
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 155. CRELD1 Dadvocate Paying the Ultimate Price – Seeking Diagnosis for His Two Children, and Raising Awareness with Adam Clatworthy. Adam Clatworthy is a passionate advocate and blogger with a focus on the importance of the caregiver voice and how much expertise we, as parents, caregivers and patients bring to the table.
