GREENVILLE, S.C. – Infinity Marketing, a fully integrated marketing agency in the Upstate, is pleased to announce Ryker Webb has been promoted to Media Buyer. “Ryker has provided excellent support and strong results for a variety of clients in the short time that he has been with us,” said Jeanne Morrison, Director of Digital Strategy. “His promotion is very well deserved, and we can’t wait to see what he will accomplish in his new role.”

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO