The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
gsabizwire.com
Greenville software company lands on INC. 5000 list
GREENVILLE, S.C – Greenville-based business Solutions ITW ranked among Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. in 2022. Solutions ITW provides donated goods retail (DGR) software solutions exclusively to Goodwill organizations. “We applied to the list to see how we stacked up in our industry against other growing...
gsabizwire.com
Reynolds Announces New Leadership Roles
The Reynolds Company, a Greenville-based subsidiary of Itochu International, Inc, announced the retirement of Neel Reynolds, CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Neel will continue to lead as Senior Advisor to the CEO until March 31, 2023. Douglas (Doug) Deitz, who joined Reynolds as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2018, was promoted to President in February 2022 and will now serve as CEO and President.
gsabizwire.com
Infinity Marketing Promotes Ryker Webb
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Infinity Marketing, a fully integrated marketing agency in the Upstate, is pleased to announce Ryker Webb has been promoted to Media Buyer. “Ryker has provided excellent support and strong results for a variety of clients in the short time that he has been with us,” said Jeanne Morrison, Director of Digital Strategy. “His promotion is very well deserved, and we can’t wait to see what he will accomplish in his new role.”
gsabizwire.com
Bill Coates Awarded Local Litigation Star by Benchmark Litigation
GREENVILLE, SC (October 5) – Roe Cassidy is pleased to announce that William “Bill” Coates has once again been recognized as a Benchmark Litigation “Local Litigation Star” in Dispute Resolution. Bill has over forty years of trial experience and practices in commercial, corporate, financial, real estate, and environmental litigation. He is a founding member of Roe Cassidy Coates & Price.
gsabizwire.com
JDPR Announces Strong Growth through New Account Acquisition
Greenville, S.C. — Jeff Dezen Public Relations (JDPR), one of the Southeast’s leading marketing- communications firms, has grown its account portfolio with the addition of three new clients: KRESS Commercial, a leading global outdoor power equipment manufacturer that targets lawn and landscape professionals; KOPIS, a national technology firm focused on providing high- impact software and cloud solutions, and IOT consulting services to businesses and state agencies; and The Bristol Hotel, a destination boutique hotel located in Bristol, VA, and a part of the Charlestowne Hotel Group.
gsabizwire.com
Park National Bank’s Greenville office plans relocation to Verdae Blvd.
Greenville, SC - Park National Bank is pleased to announce they will be relocating their Greenville office from 937 North Pleasantburg Drive to an updated and larger space at 100 Verdae Boulevard in the Bonaventure Office Park. “We are thrilled to expand our ability to serve customers in this fast-growing...
100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
gsabizwire.com
Financial recruiting veteran Amanda Plesser joins Broadstreet, Greenville-based private equity firm
Broadstreet, Inc., a Greenville-based private equity firm, recently announced that Amanda Plesser, owner of The Plesser Group, has been appointed as director of human resources and recruitment for Broadstreet. Plesser will be responsible for overseeing the long-term hiring strategies, employee relations and talent recruitment for the team. “Amanda is an...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
Gov. McMaster visits manufacturing showcase in the Upstate
Governor Henry McMaster shook hands Wednesday with more than a dozen businesses from the Upstate who are working to recruit future talent.
DHEC reports cases of Legionnaires' disease in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top health agency is investigating cases of recently-identified Legionnaires' disease in Richland County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced in a health advisory on Friday that it had found cases of the disease along with "individuals with clinically compatible illness" who work at a manufacturing facility in Richland County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Automotive company announces expansion plans in the Upstate
Boysen USA, an automotive exhaust system manufacturer, is expanding its South Carolina presence with a new operation and facility in Spartanburg County
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Dominion Energy customers could start paying more starting Nov. 1, here's why.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dominion Energy's South Carolina customers could see another increase in their bills starting Nov. 1. Dominion Energy South Carolina is asking the State's Public Service Commission to approve a 13.97% increase to its electricity rate. If approved, the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000...
