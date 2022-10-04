Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
Crypto Market Lost Almost $430M in Q3 Alone, Says Immunefi
Although the number of cryptocurrency scams and hacker attacks in Q3 2022 was almost 63% lower compared to Q3 2021, it still amounted to $428.7 million, a bug bounty startup Immunefi wrote in a recent report. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape...
ihodl.com
FTX Partners With Visa to Issue Debit Card in 40 Countries
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has entered into a long-term partnership with Visa to offer its branded debit cards in 40 new countries. FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, said in a press release that the card allows users to make use of their FTX crypto balances every single day "with no administrative or processing fees."
ihodl.com
Nexo Denies the Company is Bankrupt
Kalin Metodiev, co-founder and managing partner of crypto lending platform Nexo, has denied rumors of the company's bankruptcy or insolvency. The firm's founders, Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev, have made reference during a Q&A session to rumors of Nexo's possible financial insolvency. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short...
ihodl.com
MakerDAO to Invest $500M in US Bonds
The community of DeFi project MakerDAO has just approved a proposal to transfer $500 million in stablecoins into short-term US Treasuries and corporate bonds. The decentralized autonomous agency (DAO) working under the project has given the green light to a $1 million test transaction, while the rest of the funds will be placed in bonds over the next few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ihodl.com
Zcash Network Suffers Spam Attack of Shielded Transactions
The Zcash blockchain network has suffered a spam attack, where every block contains a shielded transaction with hundreds of outputs. According to a Twitter user @xenumonero, the spammer can "blow up the size of the chain by maxing each 2mb block every 75 seconds." Subscribe to our Telegram channel to...
ihodl.com
BNB Chain Team Suspends Network After Suffering $100M Attack
The BNB Chain team has recently suspended the network after suffering a hack on the BSC Token Hub bridge. The attackers reportedly made off with more than $544 million in digital assets, although they only managed to withdraw $100 million. According to the statement shared by the company:. "Initial estimates...
ihodl.com
Dot-com Bubble 2.0
'History maybe doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme.'. Against the rising dollar, contractionary monetary policy, inflationary pressures and greater risk aversion, investors are not keen on tech stocks: on a year-to-date basis, Nasdaq Composite Index is down almost 30%. Unless headwinds subside, punitive selloffs might persist, especially in the case of pandemic-oriented companies.
Comments / 0