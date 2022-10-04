Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
City employee honored with statewide public works award
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best. The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested after knowingly bringing knife to Science Hill High School, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile was arrested after he knowingly brought a knife to Science Hill High School, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers arrested the male juvenile at around noon on Friday and charged him with possession of a weapon on school property. The...
supertalk929.com
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity
The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter says over social media that their facility is at full capacity, with more than 400 animals in need of a forever home. According to the post, the shelter is in urgent need of adoptions in order to make space for incoming animals. Staff are...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
supertalk929.com
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Herald and Tribune
Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance
Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
supertalk929.com
Internet Expansion Underway In Wise Continue Thanks To Grant
More than 430 southwest Virginia students in Wise County are now receiving internet services thanks to a 232 thousand 500 dollar grant. The grant will expand Starlink satellite based internet service and is provided by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The agency is increasing access among unserved or underserved children in the county and also expect to expand telehealth access. Wise County also committed 155 thousand dollars toward the project.
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
East Tennessean
Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee
Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
elizabethton.com
Carter County Outlaws to perform at Jiggy Ray’s
Live at Jiggy Ray’s this Friday, Oct. 7, will be the Carter County Outlaws Band. Show starts at 7 p.m. Come on out for some great food and great music. Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Progress made in Carter County SRO search
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
