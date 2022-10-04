ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

supertalk929.com

Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity

The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter says over social media that their facility is at full capacity, with more than 400 animals in need of a forever home. According to the post, the shelter is in urgent need of adoptions in order to make space for incoming animals. Staff are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City

Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance

Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Internet Expansion Underway In Wise Continue Thanks To Grant

More than 430 southwest Virginia students in Wise County are now receiving internet services thanks to a 232 thousand 500 dollar grant. The grant will expand Starlink satellite based internet service and is provided by the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. The agency is increasing access among unserved or underserved children in the county and also expect to expand telehealth access. Wise County also committed 155 thousand dollars toward the project.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Beauty Spot: Unicoi, Tennessee

Nestled tight in the Unaka Mountains of Unicoi, Tennessee, the infamous Beauty Spot has remained a gorgeous destination for not only residents but also visitors of the Tri-Cities area. Offering a scenic view from one of the Southern Appalachian’s highest elevation mountain balds, the grassy stage is open conveniently in...
UNICOI, TN
supertalk929.com

Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Progress made in Carter County SRO search

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley started his term last month one of his goals was to fill the open School Resource Officer positions immediately, now more than a month in he says progress is being made. Fraley said they have doubled their SRO staff since the start of the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

