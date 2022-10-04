Read full article on original website
Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce and Cucumber Salad
All the creamy, savory, nutty flavors you love in this takeout favorite in an easy at-home version. The marinated and skewered chicken is exceptionally tender with hints of coconut, ginger, and garlic. The homemade peanut sauce is both sweet and savory with a zesty lime finish. It’s also great served over salad, with raw veggies or salad rolls—so you might want to double the recipe. The cucumber salad is a tasty side dish that allows you to control the heat level. If you’re not going to eat the cucumber salad immediately, keep the dressings and salad separate until ready to serve.
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Fruits Every Day Over 40—They Reduce Bloating!
Nothing puts a damper on your day like a gas and digestive issues. Whether you’re struggling to fit into your jeans or just feel straight up uncomfortable, a bloated stomach is always frustrating. Luckily, switching up your diet by cutting out certain bloat-causing foods and adding in some gut-healthy alternatives is one great way to keep the problem at bay. In fact, there are a few fruits you can eat every morning to beat bloating.
The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss
Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
purewow.com
Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
What can you cook in an air fryer?
AIR fryers have become the latest trend when it comes to cooking. Here's what you can cook in them... An air fryer can bake and roast just like an oven. It is similar in size to a deep fat fryer and easily sits on a kitchen countertop. But unlike a...
The Healthy Canned Soup Brands Nutritionists Swear By
If you must, these are the low-sodium options that'll become your go-tos.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies
"Why in tarnation are there so many fruit flies in our house?" The dinner conversation turned to the little pests known as fruit flies circling our sink. A few were on the ceiling and another was doing a Tom Cruise 'Maverick-style" fly-by on a nearby lamp. We spotted a few...
shorelocalnews.com
Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Keto-Friendly Asparagus Frittata: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Asparagus Frittata is an easy recipe, packed with eggs, herbs, and delicious keto-friendly vegetables! Enjoy this dish all year round, as it is perfect for parties, and family meals. You can even take a slice for work’s lunch. This Asparagus Frittata only takes 10 minutes to prepare and...
Epicurious
Butter Beans With Tomato and Marjoram
Beans are the kind of wholesome fare that are good for the soul and the digestive system. Fasolka po bretońsku, as these beans are called in Polish, are earthy and full of flavor, delicious eaten with fresh, crusty bread and nothing else. The type of large white beans we traditionally use for this recipe are difficult to come by in many countries, but butter beans are similar and work very well indeed. If you have time, use dried beans and soak them in cold water overnight; otherwise if you want to prepare a quick supper, the ones out of a can work just fine.
Dorie Greenspan’s Pumpkin Muffins Are for Cupcake-Lovers
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dorie Greenspan’s baked goods have never let me down. I turn to Dorie’s Cookies every holiday season, wax poetic about her double ginger cookies to anyone who will listen, and am still thinking about this apple galette from Thanksgiving. So when I saw she had a pumpkin muffin recipe in her book Baking: From My Home to Yours, I couldn’t wait to include it as part of our celebrity recipe showdown.
Epicurious
Broiled Eggs
If you’re cooking brunch for a crowd but want something other than a scramble, this muffin-tin method gets you pretty close to the elegance of poached eggs, with more ease and the added benefit of all the eggs cooking—and finishing—at the same time. The keys to making the recipe work: Use a muffin pan with standard-size cups; position it as far away from the heat as you can so the eggs cook all the way through before the top gets too firm. If you can’t get the rack 6 inches from the heat source, then heat the oven to 425°F with a rack fitted toward the top; put the eggs in and figure they’ll take about twice as long. Toast is the natural accompaniment, cut into sticks or “soldiers” for easy dipping.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
msn.com
How to Make Spaghetti Squash in an Instant Pot
If you're looking for a low-carb pasta alternative, spaghetti squash is for you. This simple step-by-step guide will show you how to make Instant Pot spaghetti squash in under 10 minutes. Spaghetti squash is harvested in fall but can last for months when stored in a cool place, so it's...
snapshotsincursive.com
Jamaican Seasoned Fish
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Jamaican Seasoned Fish! Every country has a way of combining fresh herbs and natural spices to season up rice, beans, eggs, vegetables, fish, and meats. Then they go one step further and manufacture it so everyone can experience the authentic flavor. My friend, Leighton, is from Jamaica. He’s a pretty cool bartender in a downtown hotspot. When he gets a little homesick, he either hops on a plane to his native island or does a bit of traditional cooking until he can visit his extended family in person. I was fortunate enough to receive some of his Caribbean secrets. Ya Mon.
