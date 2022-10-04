Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa man gets 20 years for meth operation
In February 2022 Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County inmate cited for mischief
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man already in the Osceola County Jail in Sibley faces another charge. Scott Allen Hanson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he became upset and threw an iPod several times, breaking it, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
algonaradio.com
Algona Man Charged with Arson
–An Algona man is facing charges following a fire at his residence earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers were called to the scene of a fire at 917 N. Minnesota Street just before 6 PM Monday. After conducting a brief investigation, Officers arrested 63-year-old Darrell Patric Miller, charging him with 2nd degree arson, a Class C Felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges
A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday on several drug-related charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the charges against 27-year-old Steven Allbee stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation last month in which Allbee allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to another individual in Storm Lake on three separate occasions. Police on Wednesday obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee at 412 Expansion Boulevard. During the search, police allegedly located meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man charged for contact violation
SHELDON—A 61-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Jeffrey Alan Chrestiansen stemmed from him being in the vicinity of the Sheldon residence of an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on harassment charge
SIBLEY—A 34-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on charges of third-degree harassment; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Dickoio Paul stemmed from a report from his wife to the Osceola County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Child
A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting her child. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of West 8th Street around 10:30pm Wednesday. A juvenile male told police that he had been struck in the face by his mother at a residence in that area of West 8th Street.
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
kiwaradio.com
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
kiwaradio.com
Teenage Boy Taken To Hospital After Accident West Of Larchwood
Larchwood, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m., a male juvenile driver was believed to have been westbound on 135th Street just west of Larchwood when his 2005 Ford F250 pickup left the roadway. The pickup and driver traveled through a bean and cornfield before coming to a rest on Buchanan Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI by Maurice
MAURICE—A 31-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, near Maurice on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrew Scott Styles stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2012 Jeep Cherokee for speeding and driving on the wrong side of Highway 75 at the Highway 10 intersection about two miles north of Maurice, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
Comments / 0