ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What is 'recession fatigue' and how to combat it

By Alexis Christoforous, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsT54_0iLrwaa500

NEW YORK — Nearly a third of Americans say they’re not prepared for a recession and they aren’t taking action to get their finances ready for one, according to a recent Bankrate poll.

Experts are calling it “recession fatigue” and it might be why younger generations in particular are failing to take active steps to weather an economic downturn.

“Recession depression, recession fatigue — whatever you want to call it, the hits to Americans’ financial security keep on coming, first with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, followed by 40-year-high inflation and now the growing risk of another downturn,” said Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster. “Sustaining motivation for two-plus years to prepare for tough economic times can no doubt feel exhausting.”

Bankrate’s poll found 40% of Gen Z (ages 18-25) say they aren’t prepared for a recession and aren't taking any steps to get their finances in order. That compares with 31% of unprepared millennials (ages 26-41), 30% of Gen X (ages 42-57) and 27% of baby boomers (ages 58-76).

Gen Zers also say the pandemic interrupted their formative years and feel slighted that major life events, like proms and high school and college graduations, had to be canceled.

“Recession fatigue is the awkward cousin of revenge spending,” Foster said. “Americans were deprived of so many activities that brought them joy. It’s kind of like financial apathy.”

Experts say some Americans may not be preparing for a recession because they simply don’t know how. Many have never experienced an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates. For many Gen Zers, the closest they’ve come to a severe economic downturn is seeing how the Great Recession of 2007-2009 affected their parents.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently warned that the central bank's aggressive interest rate hikes to combat stubbornly high inflation may cause "some pain," including a rise in the unemployment rate.

A growing number of Americans now believe the Fed will not be able to achieve a “soft landing,” or bringing prices under control without tipping the economy into recession. According to a recent survey from MassMutual, 49% of respondents said they think there will likely be a recession next year. Experts seem to agree. A survey from the audit, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton finds 72% of CFOs think the Fed’s rate hikes will spark a recession.

While the best time to prepare for a recession is often before it even begins, it’s never too late to get your financial house in order.

Start by identifying unnecessary spending and decide where you can cut back. Consider cutting subscriptions for monthly magazines or streaming services, eat out less or stop ordering food delivery.

Put the money you’re saving into an emergency fund. As a general rule of thumb, try to have at least three to six months of expenses set aside in case of a job loss or unexpected medical expense.

Once you have your emergency fund, prioritize paying down your debt, especially balances on high interest credit cards.

The Fed’s rate hikes are pushing the cost of unpaid balances even higher. Over the past six months, the average annual percentage rate on a credit card has jumped from 16.17% to 16.65%, closing in on a record high of 17.14% in 2019, according to the Fed.

If you’re carrying balances on multiple credit cards and you have good credit, consider consolidating them into a 0% interest rate transfer card or consider taking out a lower interest personal loan to pay off your higher interest credit card debt.

Finally, find a side hustle you enjoy. That doesn’t necessarily mean taking on a second job. It could mean turning your hobby, like jewelry making or photography, into an extra revenue maker.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Free Press

The recession is here — what can you do about it? | Money Matters

Gen Z is in our second economic crisis. If you count the 1997 Asian financial crisis and its lasting effects, then this is our third. It’s been an ugly quarter for the financial markets, with the S&P 500 down 5.3%, Nasdaq down 4.1%, and the Dow losing 6.7%. It’s actually been a pretty ugly year, with the Nasdaq and S&P experiencing its first three consecutive quarterly losses since 2009.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Bank of America report: Nearly two-thirds of employees worried about finances

According to a report released Tuesday by Bank of America, nearly two-thirds of employees are stressed about their finances amid scorching hot inflation. Bank of America said in its 2022 Workplace Benefits Report that 62% of employees surveyed in July indicated they are worried about their financial situations. The percentage...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Transfer Credit#Interest Rates#Personal Loan#Credit Card Debt#Americans#Bankrate Com
The Associated Press

In your debt: 3 steps to lower the cost of your debt

Does the thought of dealing with your debt make you want to go back to bed? More than 1 in 5 Americans (22%) are likely to put off creating a debt payoff plan, according to a June 2022 survey from NerdWallet conducted online by The Harris Poll. That’s a lot of procrastination, and it’s no wonder why. Facing your debt isn’t exactly a fun way to spend an hour. Still, there are actions you can take that will make getting out of debt feel more attainable. And there are ways to lower interest payments, which will save you money as you work toward paying down your balance. “We see debt as, ‘Oh my god, I screwed up.’ That is baloney in all caps,” says Kate Mielitz, an Olympia, Washington-based accredited financial counselor with a doctorate in personal financial planning. “Americans struggle to pay back debt, struggle to save and struggle to do the things we know are the right thing. We just have to say, ‘OK, that was yesterday. What can I do to take one step today?’” 1. FORGIVE YOURSELF FIRST, THEN MAKE A PLAN
PERSONAL FINANCE
kalkinemedia.com

Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession

When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe How Much Gen Z and Millennials Will Need Saved Up to Retire

That nice, round guideline of $1 million is a thing of the past, according to recent research. Inflation is making retirement more expensive, and this will heavily impact younger adults. Analysis suggests that Gen Z and millennials will need millions of dollars to retire comfortably. As if inflation's impact on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
msn.com

Local financial planners discuss how to save during an economic downturn

2022 hasn’t been a good year financially. "We've got trouble in the Ukraine, which is throwing a lot of uncertainty out there, inflation, rates of inflation we haven't seen in 40 years and we're also seeing interest rates moving up at an alarming pace to try and tamp down the inflation," said Phil Bollin, a certified financial planner and BGSU adjunct instructor in the finance department.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

FinTech Platforms Help Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Pay off Debts

Charging things to a credit card and paying the balances over time is no longer optimal — perhaps no longer even feasible if you’re paying the minimum every month. Balances balloon as interest rates kick in, as high as 23% or more. The simple math gives a sense of the pressures: $100 becomes $123 owed at the end of the year, all other things being equal.
CREDITS & LOANS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
92K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy